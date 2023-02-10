ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details: When and Where to watch Women's T20 World Cup live on TV in India and rest of the world, Squads, Dates, Timings and Venues

Star Sports' digital application Disney+Hotstar will be streaming the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tournament live. Fans based in South Africa can tune into SuperSport for live action.

The eighth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup is upon us. The marquee ICC event to be played in South Africa witnesses the best women's T20I teams in the globe lock horns for world supremacy.

The competition remains a 10-team affair, seeing defending champions and six-time winners Australia head the roster for Group A alongside hosts South Africa, Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Group B features the previous edition's runners-up India as the frontrunners to make it to the knock-out stages. They're clubbed with England, Ireland, Pakistan and the West Indies for what promises to be an interesting tussle to secure the semifinals berth.

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semifinal round, the winners of which make the cut for the summit clash of the tournament running from February 10 to 26.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: T20 World Cup schedule, Dates, Venues and Timings

10 February - South Africa v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

11 February - West Indies v England - Paarl

11 February - Australia v New Zealand - Paarl

12 February - India v Pakistan - Cape Town

12 February - Bangladesh v Sri Lanka - Cape Town

13 February - Ireland v England - Paarl

13 February - South Africa v New Zealand - Paarl

14 February - Australia v Bangladesh - Gqeberha

15 February - West Indies v India - Cape Town

15 February - Pakistan v Ireland - Cape Town

16 February - Sri Lanka v Australia - Gqeberha

17 February - New Zealand v Bangladesh - Cape Town

17 February - West Indies v Ireland - Cape Town

18 February - England v India - Gqeberha

18 February- South Africa v Australia - Gqeberha

19 February - Pakistan v West Indies - Paarl

19 February - New Zealand v Sri Lanka - Paarl

20 February - Ireland v India - Gqeberha

21 February - England v Pakistan - Cape Town

21 February - South Africa v Bangladesh - Cape Town

23 February - SEMI-FINAL 1 - Cape Town

24 February - SEMI-FINAL 2 - Cape Town

26 February - FINAL - Cape Town

To suit the tournament window, multiple double-headers have been scheduled. The first game on such days will start 6:30 PM IST, with the night match starting 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the ICC Women's T20 World Cup LIVE on TV

Star Sports will be providing the live telecast of the women's T20 World Cup in India. Fans based in South Africa can tune into SuperSport for live action. Cricket lovers based in other territories can look forward to the respective channels enlisted below for the coverage:

Australia: Fox Sports

UK: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sports NZ

UAE: AsiaNet

USA: Willow TV

Pakistan: Ten Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming details

Star Sports' digital application Disney+Hotstar will be streaming the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 tournament live.

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Complete Squad Lists

Australia: Meg Lanning (c), Alyssa Healy, Darcie Brown, Ashleig h Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham,Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland.

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Dilara Akter, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Shorna Akter, Jahanara Alam, Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Murshida Khatun, Salma Khatun, Lata Mondal, Shamima Sultana, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh, Shikha Pandey.

England: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Nat Sciver-Brunt.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimme.

Ireland: Laura Delany (c), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Louise Little, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Rachel Delaney, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson

Pakistan

Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz.

South Africa

Sune Luus (c), Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Lara Goodall, Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Tazmin Brits, Masabata Klaas, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba



Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Achini Kulasuriya, Vishmi Gunaratne, Tharika Sewwandi, Ama Kanchana, Sathya Sandeepani,Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari.

West Indies

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Trishan Holder, Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack.

