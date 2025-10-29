IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch India A vs South Africa A Series in India?

Rishabh Pant will lead India in the series, starting on October 30.

Where to watch the India A vs South Africa A series that will mark the first towards Test return for Rishabh Pant and Temba Bavuma. More on IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming.

Days ahead of the Proteas all-format tour of India, South Africa A will take on India A for two multi-day matches, followed by three unofficial ODIs. The series will kickoff on October 30 in Bengaluru, and fans are eager to see the star wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant, back in action. Let’s check out the IND-A vs SA-A live streaming details for the multi-day series here.

Rishabh Pant’s return to the field will be the highlight of the two-fixture context. Previously, the batter had sustained a toe fracture during the fourth England vs India Test in Manchester. The red-ball contests against South Africa A are set to be his maiden appearance since recovery. This will test the gloveman’s match-fitness for the upcoming two-Test series against the Proteas, starting on November 14.

Moreover, several new players, including Ayush Badoni, Ayush Mhatre and Saransh Jain, have also received their maiden India A call-ups after putting up impressive performances in the domestic circuit. The squad also features some new talents in the form of Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar.

Meanwhile, some of the prominent figures, like KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep Singh and Dhruv Jurel will join the squad for the second IND-A vs SA-A red-ball fixture. The clash will commence on November 6.

Where to Watch IND-A vs SA-A Live Streaming in India?

The India A vs South Africa A multi-day series live streaming rights are with JioHotstar but there has been no confirmation for the same. Something similar also happened during the recent series against Australia A. They were supposed to live stream the games but eventually did not take place.

Where to Watch India A vs South Africa A Multi-day Series Live Telecast in India?

The India A vs South Africa A live telecast is expected to be available on the Star Sports Network but there hasn’t been any update regarding it.

When Will The IND-A vs SA-A Multi-Day Matches Start?

The two unofficial Test fixtures between India A and South Africa A will commence at 9:30 AM IST. All the matches will take place in Bengaluru.

India A vs South Africa A: Unofficial Test Squads

India A [for first fixture]: Rishabh Pant (C/WK), Sai Sudharsan (VC), Ayush Mhatre, N. Jagdeesan (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Manav Suthar, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Saransh Jain.

South Africa A: Marques Ackerman, Temba Bavuma, Okuhle Cele, Zubayr Hamza, Jordan Hermann, Rubin Hermann, Rivaldo Moonsamy, Tshepo Moreki, Mihlali Mpongwana, Lesego Senokwane, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Simmonds, Tsepo Ndwandwa, Jason Smith, Tiaan van Vuuren, and Codi Yusuf.

