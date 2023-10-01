IND v NED Weather Report: Rain threat looms large on India's final warm-up match

With humidity levels at around 94% and no significant winds, the likelihood of rain is further heightened

Following the cancellation of the first warm-up match against England, rain remains a looming threat for Team India's second World Cup warm-up encounter against the Netherlands. Scheduled to take place at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on October 3 (Monday), there is currently a 94% likelihood of rain disrupting the match.

Weather reports indicate the anticipation of heavy rain during the match in Thiruvananthapuram. With humidity levels at around 94% and no significant winds, the likelihood of rain is further heightened. Presently, the city's weather conditions are not promising and seems likely that the trend of rain may persist during India's second warm-up match against the Dutch team as well.

IND v NED Live Streaming and telecast

The match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. fans can tune in on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi to watch the match live. The match will be live streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app and website for free.

IND v NED PITCH REPORT

The pitch at Greenfield International Stadium favors bowlers, particularly spinners over pace bowlers. However, the overcast conditions during the match could provide some movement for the pacers. Keeping the conditions in mind, the toss-winning captain might choose to bat first, seeking to capitalize on the opportunity for some hits before rain potentially intervenes.

IND v NED squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

ALSO READ: "Even as a Pakistani I feel bad.." Fans react to Chahal's statement after WC snub

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Roelof van der Merwe, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Colin Ackermann, Saqib Zulfiqar, Bas de Leede

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.