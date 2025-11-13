IND vs SA Live Streaming in India — Where To Watch South Africa Tour of India 2025?

The series will kick off with IND vs SA 1st Test on November 14.

Following an exciting limited-over series in Australia, India will take on South Africa for a 10-match long multi-format contest at home. The clashes will kick off with two Tests, followed by three ODIs and five T20Is, respectively. Find out the details for IND vs SA live streaming in India, starting with the 1st Test on November 14.

The hosts are riding on a victorious momentum in the limited-overs format, after claiming the five-match overseas T20I series with a scoreline of 1-2. Shubman Gill & Co. have also showcased a stellar run in the red-ball format, with a hard-fought draw in England and a dominating win over the West Indies on home turf.

On the other hand, the Proteas are coming on the back of two consecutive white-ball series defeats in Pakistan. But the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners had managed to stage a brilliant comeback to level the Test series.

However, the two teams have shared an evenly poised contest in Tests in recent times. After three back-to-back draws in 2008, 2010 and 2011, both sides had clinched alternative series till 2022. But the final encounter between the two sides also ended up in a draw in 2024.

IND vs SA Live Streaming in India — Where to Watch India Tour of South Africa 2025?

Fans in India can watch the IND vs SA live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).

IND vs SA Live Telecast — Where to Watch India Tour of South Africa 2025 in India on TV?

The IND vs SA live telecast in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

India vs South Africa Live Streaming Details Around the World

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

South Africa: DStv App

DStv App UK: Sky Sports and Sky Go

Sky Sports and Sky Go USA: Willow TV

Willow TV Australia: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime New Zealand: Sky Sport Now, Sky Go, and ESPN

IND vs SA — Test Squads

India: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC/WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Akash Deep.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (C), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada, Kyle Verreynne (WK), Ryan Rickelton (WK), and Tristan Stubbs.

India vs South Africa — Schedule

1st Test: November 14, Kolkata

November 14, Kolkata 2nd Test: November 22, Guwahati

November 22, Guwahati 1st ODI: November 30, Ranchi

November 30, Ranchi 2nd ODI: December 3, Raipur

December 3, Raipur 3rd ODI: December 6, Visakhapatnam

December 6, Visakhapatnam 1st T20I: December 9, Cuttack

December 9, Cuttack 2nd T20I: December 11, New Chandigarh

December 11, New Chandigarh 3rd T20I: December 14, Dharamsala

December 14, Dharamsala 4th T20I: December 17, Lucknow

December 17, Lucknow 5th T20I: December 19, Ahmedabad

FAQs on IND vs SA Live Streaming in India and TV Broadcast Details

When will IND vs SA 1st Test take place? The 1st Test between India and South Africa will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match will begin at 9:30 AM IST. Where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming in India? The IND vs SA 1st Test live streaming in India will be available on JioHotstar. Where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test on TV in India? The live telecast of the India vs South Africa 1st Test in India will be available on Star Sports Network. Where to watch IND vs SA 1st Test Live Streaming in UK and USA? Fans can watch India vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming on Sky Sports and Sky Go in the UK and Willow TV in the USA.

