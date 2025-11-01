IND W vs SA W Navi Mumbai Weather Report, Rain Chances And Cut-off Time — Is There Reserve Day for Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

The Women's ODI World Cup 2025 final is scheduled to held on November 2.

In a clash to crown a new champion, India and South Africa will square off in a historic Women’s World Cup 2025 final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday (November 2). But the rain threat has raised questions over a reserve day. Fans can find the Navi Mumbai weather report here, with other details.

After a sensational run chase against mighty Australia at the same venue on Thursday, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led women will enter the contest with confidence, though mindful of their league-stage drubbing against the Laura Wolvaardt-led side, who have impressed throughout the tournament to reach their maiden ODI World Cup final.

While India pulled off the highest-ever successful run chase in Women’s ODI cricket history against the seven-time champions, South Africa thrashed three-time champions England in the first semi-final on Wednesday.

The final promises to be a clash between India’s explosive batting vs South Africa’s formidable attack, setting the stage for yet another nail-biting encounter. However, as anticipation builds, weather conditions threaten to play spoilsport.

Navi Mumbai Weather Report: How will Rain Affect Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

The weather might not play along, with forecasts warning of humid conditions and intermittent showers. According to AccuWeather, Navi Mumbai is expected to experience a high of 32°C (feeling like 37°C), with a 63% probability of thunderstorms.

Adding to the concerns, the India meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across Navi Mumbai and nearby areas.

Although the DY Patil Stadium boasts excellent drainage systems, persistent downpours could cause delays or lead to a reduced-overs contest.

Is There A Reserve Day for Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

If the IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final is interrupted by rain, the match officials will make every possible effort to produce a result. If the full 50-over contest cannot be completed, a minimum 20-over-per-side match will be played on the scheduled day. Should play remain incomplete on the scheduled play due to persistent rain, the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day, scheduled for Monday (November 3). If the rain washes out the entire day, a fresh 50-over-per-side match will take place the day following.

Despite this, if rain prevents play off on the scheduled day and reserve day, South Africa could be crowned champions, having finished above India in the group stage, a bitter twist for Indian fans dreaming of a first home World Cup title.

IND vs SA: Road to Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Hosts India started their Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign with back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, their progress stalled midway through the tournament as they suffered defeats to South Africa, Australia, and England in straight games. However, the Women in Blue bounced back strongly with a comprehensive win over New Zealand before their final group-stage game against Bangladesh washed out due to rain.

In what was a historic victory, India, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues’s century and captain Kaur’s fifty, registered a miraculous win against Alyssa Healy’s women at the same venue to storm into the final.

On the other hand, South Africa suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat against England, getting bundled out for just 69 in under 21 overs. The Proteas then made a remarkable comeback, securing victories over New Zealand, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, before a hiccup against Australia.

I felt that South African women, particularly their captain Wolvaardt and all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, who scored a magnificent 169 off 143 balls and took a five-wicket haul to seal a famous 125-run win in the semi-final that took South Africa to their first-ever ODI World Cup final.

Who Will Win Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

On paper, both teams appear evenly matched. India boasts a stronger batting lineup with Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Harmanpreet Kaur in prime form, and Richa Ghosh showcasing great temperament at the lower-order, while South Africa’s strength lies in their disciplined bowling, but is heavily dependent on their senior players, such as captain Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp.

However, playing at home gives India an added advantage, particularly with their familiarity with the conditions at DY Patil Stadium. If India’s top order fires again as it did against Australia, they could finally script history and lift their maiden Women’s World Cup title. Yet, South Africa’s momentum and confidence make it a dangerous contender.

FAQS: Navi Mumbai Weather Report for Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Where and when will IND vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 Final be played?

The Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 final will be played on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The match is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

Is there a reserve day for the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final?

If rain disrupts play, a minimum 20-over contest should be played on the scheduled day. If the play cannot be completed, the match will resume from the same point on the reserve day (Monday, November 3).

What if the match is washed out on the reserve day?

If no result is possible despite the use of a reserve day, South Africa will be crowned champions as they finished higher than India in the group-stage points table.

