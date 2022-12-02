India announce squad for the T20I series against Australia

The Harmanpreet Kaur led Indian women's side will be taking on the Australians at home before travelling to South Africa for the T20 World Cup 2023.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming women’s five-match Mastercard T20I series against Australia.

India’s squad for T20I series against Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Harleen Deol

Net bowlers - Monika Patel, Arundhati Reddy, SB Pokharkar, Simran Bahadur

Pooja Vastrakar is ruled out owing to an injury and was not considered for selection.

The T20I series starts off December 9 at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai, which will also host the following game on December 11.

The two teams will then shift base to the historic Brabourne Stadium in CCI for the final three matches on December 14, 17 and 20.