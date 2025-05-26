Injured CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Boards Flight for India A Tour of England as CSK Beat GT in IPL 2025, Fans React

The batter was replaced Ayush Mhatre who excelled in the opening role

Was losing Ruturaj Gaikwad for more than half of the season a big blow for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) performances in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025? Not really. The Maharashtra batter had come into the tournament on the back of a poor domestic season in 2024-25 and registered scores of 53, 0, 63, 5 and 1 in the five matches he played.

Despite being the team’s captain, all the talk surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement and the team going through one of their worst campaigns ever had made his absence an afterthought. His replacement Ayush Mhatre then lit up the IPL with his blistering starts further making Ruturaj’s once-vital presence less talked about in 2025.

CSK’s horrid campaign, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury

CSK not mentioning the severity of their skipper’s elbow injury led to more questions on handing back the reins to Dhoni who couldn’t inspire CSK’s wretched campaign in order.

CSK might’ve finished their IPL 2025 with an authoritative 83-run win over table toppers Gujarat Titans, but it was just a consolation in a season where they lost 10 matches which include a first-time double defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, losing three matches in a row at Chepauk for the first time and losing five matches in a row for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 suspension due to the tensions between India and Pakistan and then revising the schedule till June 3 brought fresh headaches to the BCCI. They had to name squads and schedule for India ‘A’ shadow tour before the Test series in England beginning on June 20.

Doubts over Ruturaj’s elbow injury

Ruturaj, who was completely ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, was also named in the India ‘A’ squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran for the two four-day games against England Lions beginning on May 30.

Ruturaj even clicked a photo with his teammates before leaving for England on the same day as CSK’s last match of the season. This got fans to question the nature of his injury and readiness to play for India ‘A’.

Same as Lord Ruturaj.

Can't play for CSK. But for India A, he is ready 🙂 — ಗಣೇಶ್ ಕಾಂಡಿಮೆಂಟ್ಸ್ | Ganesh Condiments (@ItsGaneshBidi) May 25, 2025

People are crying for Ruturaj Gaikwad

But I think this is his fate

He is a very injury prone player

Every year he got an injury

Why would bcci select him

He is Next Ambati Rayudu for India — Manish Sharma🗼 (@Manish__1705) May 24, 2025

Feel sorry for Ruturaj was forced to move out of Fake injury just to make Dhoni captain CSK again — Dhaanush (@SuperSportsmass) May 25, 2025

Some even questioned the mid-season trades for replacement players, which has been noticeably high as CSK themselves brought in three players.

And their rules aren’t foolproof is my problem. Not just Ruturaj, there were alarmingly high number of replacements this year without full info on injury even pre-shutdown. — AP (@aravint_2107) May 25, 2025

Ruturaj is perfectly fit and fine for red ball cricket. And people believed he was injured and that too elbow injury. Brilliant @ChennaiIPL 🤣 #GTvCSK #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/MsUmAkbJxF — Abhi Panchal (@iamabhi1909) May 25, 2025

Fake an injury to Ruturaj https://t.co/uGYRrkV2y2 — Prajjwal Agrawal (@40minsOfBadCric) May 25, 2025

India will face off against England Lions in the first unofficial Test from May 30 to June 2.

