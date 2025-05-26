News
Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.
news

Injured CSK Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad Boards Flight for India A Tour of England as CSK Beat GT in IPL 2025, Fans React

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: May 26, 2025 - 3 min read

The batter was replaced Ayush Mhatre who excelled in the opening role

Following the game’s conclusion, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad made a tongue-in-cheek comment about his side’s opening woes.

Was losing Ruturaj Gaikwad for more than half of the season a big blow for Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) performances in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025? Not really. The Maharashtra batter had come into the tournament on the back of a poor domestic season in 2024-25 and registered scores of 53, 0, 63, 5 and 1 in the five matches he played.

Despite being the team’s captain, all the talk surrounding MS Dhoni’s retirement and the team going through one of their worst campaigns ever had made his absence an afterthought. His replacement Ayush Mhatre then lit up the IPL with his blistering starts further making Ruturaj’s once-vital presence less talked about in 2025.

CSK’s horrid campaign, Ruturaj Gaikwad’s injury

CSK not mentioning the severity of their skipper’s elbow injury led to more questions on handing back the reins to Dhoni who couldn’t inspire CSK’s wretched campaign in order.

CSK might’ve finished their IPL 2025 with an authoritative 83-run win over table toppers Gujarat Titans, but it was just a consolation in a season where they lost 10 matches which include a first-time double defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, losing three matches in a row at Chepauk for the first time and losing five matches in a row for the first time ever.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2025 suspension due to the tensions between India and Pakistan and then revising the schedule till June 3 brought fresh headaches to the BCCI. They had to name squads and schedule for India ‘A’ shadow tour before the Test series in England beginning on June 20.

Doubts over Ruturaj’s elbow injury

Ruturaj, who was completely ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, was also named in the India ‘A’ squad led by Abhimanyu Easwaran for the two four-day games against England Lions beginning on May 30.

Ruturaj even clicked a photo with his teammates before leaving for England on the same day as CSK’s last match of the season. This got fans to question the nature of his injury and readiness to play for India ‘A’.

Some even questioned the mid-season trades for replacement players, which has been noticeably high as CSK themselves brought in three players.

India will face off against England Lions in the first unofficial Test from May 30 to June 2.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
India A vs England Lions
IPL 2025
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

