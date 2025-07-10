Ireland Star Creates History by Taking Five Wickets From Five Balls in Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match

He achieved the feat while playing for Munster Reds against North West Warriors.

Ireland cricketer Curtis Campher created history on Thursday after he became the first man to take five wickets in five balls in professional cricket.

Curtis Campher achieved the feat while playing an Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match for Munster Reds against North West Warriors in Ireland.

All matches (57) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Upcoming – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W – ASM-W – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 172/5 PHL 176/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 246/7 SK 134/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 217/6 GBT 222/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL 200/2 TRK 195/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA 160/8 HAST 159/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 110/8 OSTG 115/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 99/8 BRBA 157/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 97/9 HAST 165/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW 82/1 LEUL 182/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 155/7 NAJC 177/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 135/3 CCC 134/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD 30/0 DC 165/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 DC – HH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – CD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 JER – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – ITA – Fixtures Standings Live – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG 110/2 IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 88/10 MUR 188/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK 187/9 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – THUO – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU 131/10 MINY 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 143/10 OAW 215/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 153/5 KAK 152/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – RWT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN 157/4 TAN 154/7 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML 166/8 GER 158/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 TBLZ-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SOM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 DUR-W – HAM-W – Fixtures Standings

Curtis Campher’s historic feat

Curtis Campher struck in five balls between his second and third overs. North West Warriors had been set a target of 189 but collapsed from 87/5 to 88 all out. Jared Wilson was dismissed in the fifth ball of the 12th over and that was followed by the wicket of Graham Hume, who was struck LBW.

Curtis Campher claimed a hat-trick when he removed Andy McBirnie at the start of the 14th over. In the next ball, Robbie Millar was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kian Hilton before cleaning up Josh Wilson in the third ball of the 14th over.

ALSO READ:

Curtis Campher has previously taken four wickets in four balls in a T20I match. That was during Ireland’s T20 World Cup match against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi in 2021. He had become just one of the six bowlers to have taken four wickets from as many deliveries in T20Is.

Curtis Campher was playing his second match since returning from a finger injury. Because of his injury, he missed the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. He made a strong comeback in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match against Leinster Lightning, scoring 57 runs from 35 balls. On Thursday, too, during the Munster Reds’ innings, he slammed 44 runs from 24 balls.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.