Ireland Star Creates History by Taking Five Wickets From Five Balls in Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match

He achieved the feat while playing for Munster Reds against North West Warriors.
Ireland cricketer Curtis Campher created history on Thursday after he became the first man to take five wickets in five balls in professional cricket.
Curtis Campher achieved the feat while playing an Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match for Munster Reds against North West Warriors in Ireland.
Curtis Campher struck in five balls between his second and third overs. North West Warriors had been set a target of 189 but collapsed from 87/5 to 88 all out. Jared Wilson was dismissed in the fifth ball of the 12th over and that was followed by the wicket of Graham Hume, who was struck LBW.
Curtis Campher claimed a hat-trick when he removed Andy McBirnie at the start of the 14th over. In the next ball, Robbie Millar was caught behind by wicketkeeper Kian Hilton before cleaning up Josh Wilson in the third ball of the 14th over.
Curtis Campher has previously taken four wickets in four balls in a T20I match. That was during Ireland’s T20 World Cup match against Netherlands in Abu Dhabi in 2021. He had become just one of the six bowlers to have taken four wickets from as many deliveries in T20Is.
Curtis Campher was playing his second match since returning from a finger injury. Because of his injury, he missed the ODI and T20I series against West Indies. He made a strong comeback in the Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy match against Leinster Lightning, scoring 57 runs from 35 balls. On Thursday, too, during the Munster Reds’ innings, he slammed 44 runs from 24 balls.
