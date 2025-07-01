News
Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Indian Test Team With Consecutive Fifties (87 & 77) in County Championship
news

Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Indian Test Team With Consecutive Fifties (87 & 77) in County Championship

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

Ishan Kishan had also scored a half-century against Yorkshire in the last game.

Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Indian Test Team With Consecutive Fifties (87 & 77) in County Championship

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan made a case for the Indian Test cricket team with a knock of 77 for Nottinghamshire during a County Championship Division One match against Somerset in Taunton on Tuesday.

Ishan Kishan scored those runs in 128 deliveries, and hit eight fours and two sixes during his knock. The Jharkhand cricketer’s knock will come as a timely reminder for the national selectors as e looks to make a comeback to the Indian Test team.

Ishan Kishan’s last Test for India and losing BCCI central contract

Ishan Kishan last played a Test match for India in July 2023 when India took on West Indies in Port of Spain. He had scored an unbeaten half-century in the second innings of that match which ended in a draw.

Ishan Kishan was omitted from the BCCI Central Contracts list for the 2023-24 season following his failure to commit to red-ball domestic matches for Jharkhand. He had in fact flown back to India midway through the 2923-24 South Africa tour, citing mental health reasons. He only returned to action in the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan’s domestic comeback

The 26-year-old represented Jharkhand in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, scoring 316 runs from seven matches. He also took part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 11 runs from six matches at a strike-rate of 167.70 Ishan Kishan was eventually handed a spot in the BCCI Central Contracts list for the 2024-25 season, and finds himself in the Grade C category.

In Nottinghamshire’s last game against Yorkshire, Kishan had scored 87 runs from 98 balls in the first innings. That match ended in a draw. India are currently taking on England in a five-match Test series, but Ishan Kishan is not part of that squad. The visitors suffered a five-wicket loss in the first Test in Leeds last week. The second Test will begin from Wednesday in Birmingham.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

County Championship
County Championship 2025
Cricket
India
Ishan Kishan
Nottinghamshire
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

