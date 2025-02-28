‘It Was a Mistake To Make a Performer the Captain’: Discarded Pakistan Opener Accuses Babar Azam of Favouritism

Under Babar Azam, Pakistan were knocked out in the early stages of the 2023 ODI World Cup and 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan succumbed to a new low in international cricket after they were knocked out of Champions Trophy 2025 in the group stage. The Men in Green, led by Mohammad Rizwan, suffered losses to New Zealand and India whereas their last group game against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi was washed out due to rain. Babar Azam had led Pakistan prior to Rizwan.

Shehzad slams Azam over ‘favouritism’

Under Azam, Pakistan were knocked out of the 2023 ODI World Cup in the league stage and suffered a group stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup. Senior Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad has criticised Babar Azam, claiming that he favoured his “friends” over players performing well when he was captain of the national side.

“When you favour friends over deserving players, the wheels of domestic cricket stop turning, as genuine performers don’t get enough chances,” he added.

Shehzad on political interference

Shehzad cited political interference as a reason for Pakistan’s downfall and claimed that players are not being selected in the squad on the basis of merit.

“Political interference has always been there; there’s no doubt. But the condition of the team is not because of the last two years, this has been happening for a while now. When you don’t bring in reforms, when you don’t honour merit, and when you don’t control indiscipline in the team, sooner or later, these results will come,” added the 33-year-old.

The opener has himself been ignored by the Pakistan selectors for quite some time now. He last played for Pakistan in a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2019. Shehzad has played 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 T20Is till date, scoring 4458 runs across the three formats.

