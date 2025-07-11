Italy, Netherlands Make T20 World Cup 2026 After Dramatic European Qualifiers

Italy finished second in the qualifiers and Jersey narrowly missed out due to their net run-rate.
We have new guests for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026. Italy have qualified for the coveted tournament for the first time in their cricketing history. Along with the debutants, the Netherlands will also feature in the T20 World Cup in 2026. The Dutch got to six points in the tournament by winning three of their four games. On the other hand, the debutants, Italy, managed to win two of their four fixtures, ending with five points, citing an abandoned game. The Italians finished with the same number of points as Jersey, but managed to sneak into the top two due to their superior run-rate. Scotland had the most disappointing campaign, as they finished fourth in a campaign of five teams, with just a solitary win.
77/10
247/7
153/3
149/10
Gibraltar beat Turkey by 7 wickets
243/7
244/4
Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
130/6
127/6
Ostend Tigers beat Antwerp Giants by 4 wickets
112/10
118/8
Hasselt Titans beat Brussels Bashers by 6 runs
109/5
67/10
Brussels Bashers beat Ostend Tigers by 42 runs
106/6
112/1
Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 9 wickets
134/7
133/7
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets
122/10
153/7
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 31 runs
141/8
142/3
Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets
134/9
133/7
Jersey beat Scotland by 1 wickets
135/1
134/7
Netherlands beat Italy by 9 wickets
159/9
143/9
203/8
94/10
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs
172/6
174/5
Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 5 wickets
176/10
201/6
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 25 runs
Former Australian player Joe Burns is leading the Italy side. The most celebrated victory for the Italians was when they beat Scotland, who have already featured in the ICC T20 World Cup, and have played a lot more cricket than the Italians. After Burns opted to bat first, Italy posted a challenging 167/6 on the board. Emilio Gay scored a valiant 50, and Stewart chipped in with an unbeaten 27-ball 44. In response to the total, George Munsey got off to a fantastic start and scored 72. But none of his teammates could make an impact. For the Italians, Harry Manenti scalped a five-wicket haul and helped his team beat Scotland by 12 runs.
With the conclusion of the Europe Regional Final, 15 teams have now sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will feature 20 teams in total, with just five more places to be decided. Italy and the Netherlands became the latest to qualify, joining a strong lineup of hosts, automatic qualifiers, and regional champions.
Here’s the full list of qualified teams so far:
Just five more teams will complete the lineup via the final regional qualification tournaments in Africa and Asia/East Asia-Pacific.
ALSO READ:
Two regional finals remain: one in Africa and another combining Asia and East Asia-Pacific (EAP). Five teams in total will qualify through these events (2 from Africa, 3 from Asia/EAP).
Zimbabwe will be aiming to bounce back after their shock elimination in the previous cycle, while Uganda and Namibia look to build on their 2024 experience.
This hybrid qualifier will feature a unique mix of full members, emerging sides, and sub-regional champions, making it the most competitive of the lot. Teams like UAE and Nepal bring recent T20 World Cup experience, while underdogs like Samoa and Japan aim to spring a surprise.
The final five qualifiers will complete the 20-team lineup for what promises to be another thrilling T20 World Cup in 2026.
