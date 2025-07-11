Italy, Netherlands Make T20 World Cup 2026 After Dramatic European Qualifiers

Italy finished second in the qualifiers and Jersey narrowly missed out due to their net run-rate.

We have new guests for the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup 2026. Italy have qualified for the coveted tournament for the first time in their cricketing history. Along with the debutants, the Netherlands will also feature in the T20 World Cup in 2026. The Dutch got to six points in the tournament by winning three of their four games. On the other hand, the debutants, Italy, managed to win two of their four fixtures, ending with five points, citing an abandoned game. The Italians finished with the same number of points as Jersey, but managed to sneak into the top two due to their superior run-rate. Scotland had the most disappointing campaign, as they finished fourth in a campaign of five teams, with just a solitary win.

Former Australian player Joe Burns is leading the Italy side. The most celebrated victory for the Italians was when they beat Scotland, who have already featured in the ICC T20 World Cup, and have played a lot more cricket than the Italians. After Burns opted to bat first, Italy posted a challenging 167/6 on the board. Emilio Gay scored a valiant 50, and Stewart chipped in with an unbeaten 27-ball 44. In response to the total, George Munsey got off to a fantastic start and scored 72. But none of his teammates could make an impact. For the Italians, Harry Manenti scalped a five-wicket haul and helped his team beat Scotland by 12 runs.

Which Teams Have Made It To The T20 World Cup 2026?

With the conclusion of the Europe Regional Final, 15 teams have now sealed their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The tournament will feature 20 teams in total, with just five more places to be decided. Italy and the Netherlands became the latest to qualify, joining a strong lineup of hosts, automatic qualifiers, and regional champions.

Here’s the full list of qualified teams so far:

India (Host)

(Host) Sri Lanka (Host)

(Host) Afghanistan (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) Australia (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) Bangladesh (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) England (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) South Africa (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) West Indies (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) USA (2024 Super Eight)

(2024 Super Eight) Pakistan (ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024)

(ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024) New Zealand (ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024)

(ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024) Ireland (ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024)

(ICC T20I Rankings – June 30, 2024) Canada (Americas Regional Final winner)

(Americas Regional Final winner) Netherlands (Europe Regional Final winner)

(Europe Regional Final winner) Italy (Europe Regional Final runner-up)

Just five more teams will complete the lineup via the final regional qualification tournaments in Africa and Asia/East Asia-Pacific.

ALSO READ:

Which Teams Are Still In The Race For The T20 World Cup 2026?

Two regional finals remain: one in Africa and another combining Asia and East Asia-Pacific (EAP). Five teams in total will qualify through these events (2 from Africa, 3 from Asia/EAP).

Africa Regional Final (2 spots): Sep 19 – Oct 4 in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Uganda

Namibia

Kenya

Tanzania

Nigeria

Malawi

Botswana

Zimbabwe will be aiming to bounce back after their shock elimination in the previous cycle, while Uganda and Namibia look to build on their 2024 experience.

Asia/East Asia-Pacific Regional Final (3 spots): Oct 1 – 17

Nepal

Oman

Papua New Guinea

UAE

Qatar

Malaysia

Kuwait

Japan

Samoa

This hybrid qualifier will feature a unique mix of full members, emerging sides, and sub-regional champions, making it the most competitive of the lot. Teams like UAE and Nepal bring recent T20 World Cup experience, while underdogs like Samoa and Japan aim to spring a surprise.

The final five qualifiers will complete the 20-team lineup for what promises to be another thrilling T20 World Cup in 2026.

