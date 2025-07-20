Jake Fraser-McGurk Gets Opportunity After Former Punjab Kings All-rounder Ruled Out Of WI vs Aus T20Is

Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Travis Head have been rested for the series

Jake Fraser-McGurk hasn’t had a great time in the last one year. The youngster burst on to the scene with his blistering hitting ability sending the ball long-way into the crowd in the Big Bash League (BBL). Even though he wasn’t grabbing headlines in his first three seasons, the Victorians.

However, his superb BBL 2023-24 season for Melbourne Renegades where he scored 257 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 158 got him a gig at Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 which proved to be a career-defining move for the youngster.

Injury to Matthew Short presents Jake Fraser-McGruk chance to play WI vs AUS 1st T20I

Brought in late as a replacement player, Fraser-McGurk smashed 330 runs from eight games at a stunning strike rate of 234 which got him fast-tracked to the Australian T20I side by the end of 2024.

But the next season, the 23-year-old was in the focus for the wrong reasons as bowlers in the BBL had found a way to get him out very soon and put into action. His high score of 95 runs in the clash against Brisbane Heat was the only saving grace of a poor season where he scored only 93 runs from the remaining nine matches.

Same deliveries and similar dismissal haunted him in the IPL 2025 where he was retained by Delhi Capitals. Even during the impressive form in the early stages of the tournament, Fraser-McGurk was faltering with the bat and managed to score only 55 runs from six matches, before being benched and then being replaced by Mustafizur Rahman after the league was suspended.

With Australia, he had multiple opportunities but has managed to score only 211 runs from seven ODIs and as many T20Is.

Mitchell Marsh to skip bowling in the series

Ahead of the T20I series in the Caribbean, Fraser-McGurk was called on a wicketkeeping cover for Josh Inglis and was expected to warm up the bench. But opportunity opened up for him as all-rounder Matthew Short picked a minor niggle which got him a place in the playing XI in the first T20I in Kingston on Sunday.

Australia also will see captain Mitchell Marsh play purely as a batter due to injury concerns. Meanwhile, regulars such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head have been rested for the five-match series.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.