Unsold at IPL 2025 Auction, James Anderson Makes T20 Comeback After 11 Years, Registers Career-Best Figures

Former England pacer James Anderson is playing his first T20 match since 2014 after he turned up for Lancashire in a T20 Blast game against Durham in Chester-Le-Street on Sunday.

At the time of writing this report, Anderson had already taken two wickets and had figures of 2/15 in three overs. Durham were 41/2 in the seventh over.

It has to be noted that James Anderson had gone unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Coming back to the match, James Anderson finished with career-best figures in T20s of 3/17 from four overs.

James Anderson’s T20 career

James Anderson has played 44 T20 matches till date and has taken 41 wickets at an economy rate of 8.47. As far as his T20I career is concerned, Anderson has played 19 T20Is for England and has taken 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.84. His best figures in T20Is, 3/23, came against Netherlands at Lord’s during an ICC World T20 (Now called T20 World Cup) match in June 2009.

James Anderson is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers in Test cricket. Spanning a 21-year career in Tests, the 42-year-old took 704 wickets from 188 Tests, breaking several records in the process. He is England’s third highest wicket-taker in Tests. He announced his retirement from Tests last year and played his final Test against West Indies at Lord’s in July 2024.

