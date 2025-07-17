‘Bumrah is a diamond, but…’ – Former Pakistan Player Sends Advise To India Before 4th Test Against England in Manchester

As of now, India's star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls.

The Indian team, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, lost the third Test match that took place at the iconic Lord’s on Monday. In a nail-biting thriller, the host nation outplayed the visitors by only 22 runs on the fifth day of the third Test match.

From Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul to KL Rahul’s classy century, fans witnessed it all. Even after so many brilliant performances, the Indian team could not get through the finish line at the Lord’s.

All matches (55) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL – HKG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 73/10 MON 91/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS 49/1 DBS 128/6 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 128/9 BCC 129/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 156/6 NAJC 8/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA 143/5 NBA 145/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR 171/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

The high-octane action will now shift to Manchester, where the Indian team will lock horns with England in the fourth Test, starting on July 23. India has to win this game if they want to level the series, as the English side is leading 2-1. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria spoke to CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation and talked about India’s playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test.

“Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep can be very effective on Manchester’s pitch”, he said.

Danish Kaneria Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Play Manchester Test

The 44-year-old spinner also urged the Indian team management to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test in Manchester. India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier informed that Bumrah would only play in the three Test matches, citing his workload. With two more Test matches to go, it would be interesting to see how the Indian management will use Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

“They should go and sit down with Bumrah, have a chat. It’s a long gap between the matches. Bumrah is a diamond; you have to take care of him. Ask him to relax, give him a good massage, get him to rest as much as he can, and bring him to play the Manchester Test match. See if you would have won the Lord’s Test, then the English team would have been under pressure. Now that you have lost this Test match, you need to win the fourth Test, and Bumrah should play”, he added.

As of now, India’s star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls. Currently, Bumrah is one of the most lethal bowlers in all formats of the game.

“And going to the fifth and final Test match, you can manage things as you would carry that winning momentum, so that can be taken care of. The England team also knows that playing Bumrah in Manchester would be tough, and that is why he should play. At this point in time, the Indian team should think only about levelling the series and the rest they can see in the final Test match, whether to play Bumrah or not”, he signed off.

ENG vs IND Lord’s Test

England won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Test at Lord’s. The Indian team bowled well with Jasprit Bumrah collecting five wickets, and as a result, the host nation was restricted to 387 runs in the first innings. The only mistake India made was that they gave away too many runs against tailenders, as Brydon Carse made fifty apart from Joe Root’s century. In reply, the Indian team also made 387 runs with KL Rahul smashing a terrific century.

Coming to bat in the second innings, the English team got all out for just 192 runs, giving India an easy target of 193. However, the Indian team failed to chase the total even after Ravindra Jadeja’s hard-fought 61 runs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.