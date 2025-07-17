News
‘Bumrah is a diamond, but…’ – Former Pakistan Player Sends Advise To India Before 4th Test Against England in Manchester

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 17, 2025
4 min read

As of now, India's star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls.

Jasprit Bumrah ENG vs IND Tests

The Indian team, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, lost the third Test match that took place at the iconic Lord’s on Monday. In a nail-biting thriller, the host nation outplayed the visitors by only 22 runs on the fifth day of the third Test match. 

From Jasprit Bumrah’s five-wicket haul to KL Rahul’s classy century, fans witnessed it all. Even after so many brilliant performances, the Indian team could not get through the finish line at the Lord’s.

The high-octane action will now shift to Manchester, where the Indian team will lock horns with England in the fourth Test, starting on July 23. India has to win this game if they want to level the series, as the English side is leading 2-1. Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria spoke to CricXtasy in an exclusive conversation and talked about India’s playing XI for the upcoming fourth Test. 

“Bumrah, Siraj, and Akash Deep can be very effective on Manchester’s pitch”, he said.

Danish Kaneria Wants Jasprit Bumrah To Play Manchester Test

The 44-year-old spinner also urged the Indian team management to play Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth Test in Manchester. India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir had earlier informed that Bumrah would only play in the three Test matches, citing his workload. With two more Test matches to go, it would be interesting to see how the Indian management will use Bumrah.

ALSO READ:

“They should go and sit down with Bumrah, have a chat. It’s a long gap between the matches. Bumrah is a diamond; you have to take care of him. Ask him to relax, give him a good massage, get him to rest as much as he can, and bring him to play the Manchester Test match. See if you would have won the Lord’s Test, then the English team would have been under pressure. Now that you have lost this Test match, you need to win the fourth Test, and Bumrah should play”, he added.

As of now, India’s star pacer has taken part in 47 Test matches, picking up 217 wickets with the help of 15 five-wicket hauls. Currently, Bumrah is one of the most lethal bowlers in all formats of the game.

“And going to the fifth and final Test match, you can manage things as you would carry that winning momentum, so that can be taken care of. The England team also knows that playing Bumrah in Manchester would be tough, and that is why he should play. At this point in time, the Indian team should think only about levelling the series and the rest they can see in the final Test match, whether to play Bumrah or not”, he signed off. 

ENG vs IND Lord’s Test

England won the toss and decided to bat first in the third Test at Lord’s. The Indian team bowled well with Jasprit Bumrah collecting five wickets, and as a result, the host nation was restricted to 387 runs in the first innings. The only mistake India made was that they gave away too many runs against tailenders, as Brydon Carse made fifty apart from Joe Root’s century. In reply, the Indian team also made 387 runs with KL Rahul smashing a terrific century

Coming to bat in the second innings, the English team got all out for just 192 runs, giving India an easy target of 193. However, the Indian team failed to chase the total even after Ravindra Jadeja’s hard-fought 61 runs. 

Danish Kaneria
ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
Indian Cricket Team
Jasprit Bumrah
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

