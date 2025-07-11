'I Was Tired...' - Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up About His Fifer After Finding a Place On the Honours Boards in Lord's Test 

Jasprit Bumrah registered his maiden five-wicket haul at Lord's.
It won’t be long before ‘Jasprit Bumrah’ and ‘five-wicket hauls’ become synonyms. The first day of the third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy belonged to England. After Nitish Reddy struck twice in the same over, Joe Root and Ollie Pope got along for a 109-run stand. Skipper Ben Stokes and Root saw the day through, and the hosts were 251/4 at stumps on Day 1. The weather on the second day was quite sunny. There was no cloud cover, and it was a good day for batting. But then, Jasprit Bumrah happened! The speedster plucked three wickets out of thin air in a matter of seven deliveries. After getting Stokes and centurion Root bowled, Bumrah went on to dismiss Chris Woakes for a golden duck. As a result, India reduced the hosts to 271/7, with three wickets in the first 30 mins.
77/10
247/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
153/3
149/10
Gibraltar beat Turkey by 7 wickets
243/7
244/4
Bulgaria beat Gibraltar by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
130/6
127/6
Ostend Tigers beat Antwerp Giants by 4 wickets
112/10
118/8
Hasselt Titans beat Brussels Bashers by 6 runs
109/5
67/10
Brussels Bashers beat Ostend Tigers by 42 runs
106/6
112/1
Brussels Bashers beat Hasselt Titans by 9 wickets
134/7
133/7
91 Yards Club beat City Cricket Club by 3 wickets
122/10
153/7
Nabajyoti Club beat Bud Cricket Club by 31 runs
–
–
–
–
141/8
142/3
Hobart Hurricanes beat Dubai Capitals by 7 wickets
–
–
134/9
133/7
Jersey beat Scotland by 1 wickets
135/1
134/7
Netherlands beat Italy by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
159/9
143/9
–
–
–
–
203/8
94/10
Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs
–
–
–
–
172/6
174/5
Yanam Royals beat Ossudu Accord Warriors by 5 wickets
176/10
201/6
Ruby White Town Legends beat Mahe Megalo Strikers by 25 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
122/5
132/9
Surrey Women beat The Blaze Women by 10 runs
–
105/3
–
94/6
The experienced pacer finished with figures of 5/74, bagging his 15th five-wicket haul in the longest format. His fifth wicket on Day 2 was also his 70th dismissal against England, and the 47th on English soil altogether. The 31-year-old pacer attended the press conference and spoke about various topics, including his celebration, or the lack of it, after picking a fifer. Upon being asked about his fifer celebrations, he expressed that he was tired, and that age is not on his side anymore. He also mentioned that he wanted to go back to his mark and focus on his bowling.
“I didn’t celebrate there because I was tired. I am not 21-22 [years old] that I will jump around. I wanted to go back to my mark and bowl”, said Bumrah in the press conference.
ALSO READ:
The Indian pacer will find his name on the Lord’s honour boards, a tradition which is followed at the iconic stadium in London. His ability to turn the tables around for India when the pitch had very little to offer was commendable. Moreover, the deliveries that got Stokes and Root out were very special ones. The delivery to the English skipper came back into him and castled the stumps. The seam position was brilliant throughout, and the ball nipped back in wonderfully to take Stokes by surprise. Root, on the other hand, was a set batter on 104. Bumrah bowled a delivery outside off, which wasn’t too full. Root went for a full-fledged drive, and the ball took the inside edge to divert onto the stumps. Both these wickets, coupled with the Woakes dismissal, got India back into the game.
Upon being asked about his feelings after being on the coveted honours board at Lord’s, Bumrah expressed that it is always a good sight to see. He also spoke about managing expectations and not having the fear of being judged. The pacer has decided to play just three matches out of the five, and India will be wary of his workload. He skipped the second Test at Edgbaston and has bounced back wonderfully in the third one. What remains to be seen is whether he features in the fourth or the fifth Test match. Bumrah will be extremely critical to India’s chances, provided the experience he brings to the table.
“People will continue to judge me till the time I wear this jersey. Sachin sir [Tendulkar] played 200 Tests, but he was also judged. It feels good to be on the honours board. It will be good to tell my son about it”, concluded Bumrah.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Assam Women beat Malaysia Women by 170 runs