Jemimah Rodrigues Sets New Milestone With Fifty Against England in Second Women’s T20I

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for 63 in the second T20I.

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues registered a notable half-century during the second women’s T20I against England in Bristol on Tuesday. With the fifty, Jemimah Rodrigues also registered her highest T20I score against England.

At the time of writing this report, Jemimah Rodrigues was batting on 59 runs from 36 balls. Her previous highest T20I score against England was an unbeaten 44 that she made during the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Altogether, this is Jemimah Rodrigues’ 13th fifty for India in T20Is.

More to follow…