News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Jemimah Rodrigues Sets New Milestone With Fifty Against England in Second Women’s T20I
news

Jemimah Rodrigues Sets New Milestone With Fifty Against England in Second Women’s T20I

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 2, 2025
1 min read

Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for 63 in the second T20I.

Jemimah Rodrigues Sets New Milestone With Fifty Against England in Second Women’s T20I

India’s Jemimah Rodrigues registered a notable half-century during the second women’s T20I against England in Bristol on Tuesday. With the fifty, Jemimah Rodrigues also registered her highest T20I score against England.

At the time of writing this report, Jemimah Rodrigues was batting on 59 runs from 36 balls. Her previous highest T20I score against England was an unbeaten 44 that she made during the semi-final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Altogether, this is Jemimah Rodrigues’ 13th fifty for India in T20Is.

More to follow…

Cricket
England women vs India women
India
India women's cricket team
jemimah rodrigues
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

‘If Fast Bowlers Cant..’- Shubman Gill Reveals Why India Wants To Go With Two Spinners in 2nd ENG vs IND Test

India played the first Test against England with Ravindra Jadeja as the lone spinner.
11:18 pm
Vishnu PN
after-century-mumbai-indians-star-tilak-varma-slams-fifty-in-county-championship-to-push-for-a-india-test-spot

After Century, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fifty in County Championship To Push for a India Test Spot

He had scored a hundred in Hampshire's previous match against Essex.
10:20 pm
Vishnu PN
ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

The second Test will begin on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.
10:09 pm
Sreejita Sen
punjab kings ipl 2025 final musheer khan mumbai mca colts tour of englnd

After Scoring Superb Hundred, Punjab Kings All-Rounder Claims 6-38 In MCA Colts Tour Of England

The all-rounder played one match for PBKS in IPL 2025
9:41 pm
Samarnath Soory
Dates for World Club Championship Confirmed After Backing from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

Dates for Champions League T20 Confirmed After Backing from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

8:51 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
khaleel ahmed jonny bairstow county championship essex vs yorkshire

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Jonny Bairstow After Fierce Battle As Duo Rekindle MI vs CSK Rivalry In County Championship

The pacer had picked up a four-fer in his recent outing with India A
8:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.