Former Australian Opener-Led Italy Almost Guarantees T20 World Cup 2026 Berth After Stunning Scotland in European Qualifiers

Captained by former Australian opener Joe Burns, Italy is on the verge of history as they inch closer to sealing a maiden T20 World Cup berth, after defeating Scotland in the European Qualifiers earlier today (July 9).

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Result – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 144/10 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 52/10 INA 53/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W 74/2 BUL-W 73/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W 129/9 GRC-W 119/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG 104/2 GENW 103/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST 97/4 GENW 96/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST 105/2 LEST 103/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL 153/9 HAST 156/2 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 78/5 BCC 75/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC 110/10 NAJC 112/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA 167/6 SCOT 155/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED 73/1 GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 180/9 NK 166/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO 112/10 MB 114/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT 190/4 YAR 188/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 0/0 KAK 166/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 215/3 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

Italy outclassed superior-ranked Scotland by 12 runs and in the process, climbed to the top of the points table of the T20 World Cup 2026 Europe Qualifier. Italy now have 5 points in 3 games, which includes two wins against Scotland and Guernsey. One match against Jersey was washed out.

Speaking about the match against Scotland, Italy elected to bat first and put 167/7 on the scoreboard, courtesy of Emilio Gay’s fiery 21-ball fifty, comprising six boundaries and two maximums. Grant Stewart also made a clinical contribution with his quickfire 44, hitting three sixes and two fours in his 27-ball stay.

Coming to the chase, the Scots were dealt a couple of early blows, getting reduced to 29 for 2 by the fifth over but George Munsey’s 72 tipped the scales back in their favour. However, a bowling masterclass by Harry Manenti at death saw Scotland restricted to 155/5 in 20 overs with Manenti taking all five scalps for his side.

ALSO READ:

How can Italy qualify for T20 World Cup 2026?

The Azzurri have only one match remaining in the competition—a crucial clash against the Netherlands on July 11. Given that Italy are currently the table-toppers, a victory over the Dutch team will confirm their qualification for the T20 World Cup 2026, slated to be held in India and Sri Lanka.

Even if Italy loses their final match, they still have a chance to qualify. With Scotland sitting in third place with just three points from three games, they face a must-win clash against Jersey and need to outclass their opponents by a considerable margin to overtake Italy on net run rate. If Scotland fails to secure a large-margin victory, the Joe Burns-led Italian side will still advance.

Furthermore, the Netherlands have two more matches left and a single loss in either fixture would also ensure Italy’s qualification for the marquee ICC event next year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.