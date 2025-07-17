'He Knows What He Is Doing...' - Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord's Test

Joe Root scored a century in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's.

England held their nerve at Lord’s. Just when Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj were on the brink of taking the game away run by run, the hosts managed to put the nail in the coffin. As a result, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently 2-1 in favour of England. Ben Stokes & Co. managed to win by a slender margin of 22 runs after Siraj played a delivery that went onto his stumps. The Indians were shattered, and Jadeja at the non-striker’s end was left helpless. From a point where India were reduced to 82/7, the Indian all-rounder, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj, took matters into their own hands to almost pull a victory out of the jaws of defeat. But an unlucky dismissal left them reeling at touching distance from the target. Batter Joe Root opened up about the English skipper in an interview.

All matches (53) Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – MON – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SRS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS – DBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 MON – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – BBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 ESS – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – NZ – Fixtures Standings

Reflecting on the nail-biting victory at the Home of Cricket, England batters Joe Root spoke on the outcome of the game as well as about captain Ben Stokes. Root expressed his concerns over Stokes’ fitness, but also accepted that the English skipper is looking in his best shape. The batter went on to say that Stokes does not take anyone’s suggestion on managing his workload. Root also reflected on his days as captain and said that the current captain didn’t listen to him, even when he was leading. However, he stated that the all-rounder has a good understanding of his fitness and what his body needs to play the game effectively.

“He doesn’t always listen to me. He didn’t listen to me when I was captain. But, no, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s got a good handle on where he’s at physically”, Root pointed out in an interview.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes – Two Pillars of English Cricket

Speaking of experience on the side, these are the two names you will come across. Root and Stokes have been in the scheme of things for quite a while now, and both of them understand the demands of the game. Both of them have been involved in tricky situations in the game, and they have a knack for turning up the heat when the team needs it. In the recent Test match at Lord’s, England’s top order looked jittery in both innings. But skipper Stokes and Root were able to contribute to a 50-run stand in both innings. Moreover, Stokes bowled 44 overs in the match, picking five wickets. He was also involved in sending wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant back, which proved to be the turning point in the game.

ALSO READ:

Former skipper Root was all praises for the all-rounder. He mentioned that his contributions to the Test were incredible. Root stressed that the 34-year-old is very desperate to make things happen on the field. Lastly, Root also spoke about the injuries Stokes had to go through. He concluded by saying that he now trusts his body a lot more than before.

England will be the favourites going to Manchester. While the series is poised at 2-1, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is ruled out of the series. England have named Liam Dawson as the replacement, who will be playing international Test cricket after a long time. However, with Jofra Archer back in the mix, the hosts are brimming with confidence.

“It was an incredible effort. He’s just desperate to be the man and make things happen. Incredible effort to be able to do that. I was just panicking that he wasn’t going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries, but he trusts his body now”, the batter concluded.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.