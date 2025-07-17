News
'He Knows What He Is Doing...' - Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord's Test
news

‘He Knows What He Is Doing…’ – Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord’s Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 17, 2025
4 min read

Joe Root scored a century in the first innings of the third Test at Lord's.

'He Knows What He Is Doing...' - Joe Root Hails England Hero After An Emphatic Victory In Lord's Test

England held their nerve at Lord’s. Just when Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Siraj were on the brink of taking the game away run by run, the hosts managed to put the nail in the coffin. As a result, the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy is currently 2-1 in favour of England. Ben Stokes & Co. managed to win by a slender margin of 22 runs after Siraj played a delivery that went onto his stumps. The Indians were shattered, and Jadeja at the non-striker’s end was left helpless. From a point where India were reduced to 82/7, the Indian all-rounder, along with Jasprit Bumrah and Siraj, took matters into their own hands to almost pull a victory out of the jaws of defeat. But an unlucky dismissal left them reeling at touching distance from the target. Batter Joe Root opened up about the English skipper in an interview.

Reflecting on the nail-biting victory at the Home of Cricket, England batters Joe Root spoke on the outcome of the game as well as about captain Ben Stokes. Root expressed his concerns over Stokes’ fitness, but also accepted that the English skipper is looking in his best shape. The batter went on to say that Stokes does not take anyone’s suggestion on managing his workload. Root also reflected on his days as captain and said that the current captain didn’t listen to him, even when he was leading. However, he stated that the all-rounder has a good understanding of his fitness and what his body needs to play the game effectively. 

“He doesn’t always listen to me. He didn’t listen to me when I was captain. But, no, he knows what he’s doing, and he’s got a good handle on where he’s at physically”, Root pointed out in an interview.

Joe Root and Ben Stokes – Two Pillars of English Cricket

Speaking of experience on the side, these are the two names you will come across. Root and Stokes have been in the scheme of things for quite a while now, and both of them understand the demands of the game. Both of them have been involved in tricky situations in the game, and they have a knack for turning up the heat when the team needs it. In the recent Test match at Lord’s, England’s top order looked jittery in both innings. But skipper Stokes and Root were able to contribute to a 50-run stand in both innings. Moreover, Stokes bowled 44 overs in the match, picking five wickets. He was also involved in sending wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant back, which proved to be the turning point in the game. 

ALSO READ:

Former skipper Root was all praises for the all-rounder. He mentioned that his contributions to the Test were incredible. Root stressed that the 34-year-old is very desperate to make things happen on the field. Lastly, Root also spoke about the injuries Stokes had to go through. He concluded by saying that he now trusts his body a lot more than before. 

England will be the favourites going to Manchester. While the series is poised at 2-1, off-spinner Shoaib Bashir is ruled out of the series. England have named Liam Dawson as the replacement, who will be playing international Test cricket after a long time. However, with Jofra Archer back in the mix, the hosts are brimming with confidence.  

“It was an incredible effort. He’s just desperate to be the man and make things happen. Incredible effort to be able to do that. I was just panicking that he wasn’t going to make it through the game after a couple of bad injuries, but he trusts his body now”, the batter concluded.

Ben Stokes
ENG vs IND
England
India
Joe Root
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

