News
IPL
Features arrow
arrow Opinion arrow Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
menu menu
News
IPL
Features
More
search
News IPL Features Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket Interviews Watch Social Reactions
Joe Root harry Brook best player in the world
News
December 10, 2024 - 7:23 pm

Joe Root Makes Stunning Claim; Calls Rising Star the ‘Best’ Player in the World

Prasenjiit Dey
Prasenjiit Dey

Harry Brook is averaging over 60 in Test cricket right now, and that has led Joe Root to heap lavish praise on the youngster.

Joe Root harry Brook best player in the world

England’s former Test captain Joe Root has lavished praise on his teammate Harry Brook, calling the 25-year-old the best batter in the world at present. Root’s comments came after Brook’s scintillating 123 off 115 balls against New Zealand in Wellington, an innings that proved to be vital for England’s series-clinching 323-run victory.

Root did not hold back in his admiration for Brook, stating, “If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute. He has such an all-round game: he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam. He’s so hard to bowl to.”

Brook’s latest hundred, scored on a challenging pitch that England captain Ben Stokes described as a “snake pit,” came when the team was in dire straits at 43/4 on the first morning. His counterattacking innings not only rescued England but also showed his ability to thrive under pressure against world-class bowling.

Stokes was equally effusive in his praise, labeling Brook “phenomenal.”

The England skipper remarked, “From 40-odd for four on day one, to be sat here on the winning side halfway through day three, is pretty special. In cricket terms, that pitch was what we call a snake pit… it was doing plenty. Brooky is just phenomenal. No-one has a right to go out and score 120 on that wicket, against the attack that New Zealand have. There are only a few players in the world who could go out and play like he did, and I’m glad he’s in our team.”

Also Read: RCB Star Awarded Central Contract by National Team After Superb Start to International Career

Brook’s century in Wellington followed a stellar run that includes another hundred in Christchurch and a breathtaking triple century in Multan. These performances have catapulted him to the second spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, behind only Root. With a batting average of 61.62 in 23 Tests and eight centuries to his name, Brook has emerged as a linchpin in England’s Test side.

Despite his meteoric rise, Brook remains grounded.

Reflecting on his achievements and Root’s compliment, he said, “I’m trying to catch him, but he’s too good, isn’t he? He’s got another hundred this week and he’s obviously one of the best players, if not the best player, to have ever played the game.”

Brook continued, “It’s mega to play with him and he’s awesome to watch. I’ve only played 22 or 23 games, so those stats can soon come soaring down. I’m just trying to keep on getting as good as I can, working hard in the nets and improving areas that are uncomfortable. You can always get better.”

Root, too, has been in sublime form, scoring his 36th Test century during the Wellington Test. This milestone brought him level with India’s legendary Rahul Dravid on the all-time Test hundreds leaderboard, securing the fifth spot. Notably, it was Root’s 19th Test century since 2021—10 more than any other player in the same period.

While Root continues to dominate, he has been more than willing to pass the spotlight to Brook. The camaraderie between the two has been evident, with Brook crediting his senior teammate for inspiring him to push his limits.

As England looks ahead to challenging tours of Australia and India, Brook’s development will be closely watched. With Root’s continued brilliance and Brook’s fearless approach, England’s batting lineup appears poised for sustained success. The duo’s mutual admiration and hunger for excellence could be the catalyst for a new era of English dominance in Test cricket.

Ben Stokes
Cricket
England
Harry Brook
Indian Cricket
Joe Root
New Zealand vs England Test Series 2024

Related posts

Rishabh Pant

New Injury Scare for India, Star Batter Gets Hit in the Head in Practice Session

He was in need of immediate medical attention.
News
10/12/2024
Jasprit Bumrah

Fresh Headache for India As Star Player Misses Practice Session Ahead of Third Test Against Australia

While the entire Indian team had the training session almost at full tilt, he remained absent.
News
10/12/2024
Harshit Rana

‘I Will Consider You a Player When…’ – Brutal Challenge for Indian Player on BGT Tour From His Father

It was a strong reality check for the cricketer.
News
10/12/2024
Ben Curran selected in ZIM squad for AFG series

Brother of England Stars Selected in Zimbabwe’s Limited-Overs Squads for Afghanistan Series

He received his maiden call-up to the national side.
News
09/12/2024
Mohammed Siraj Travis Head

Mohammed Siraj and Travis Head Face Punishment for Animated Sendoff; ICC Issues Statement

Fortunately, both players dodged suspensions since it was their first offence in a 24-month period.
News
09/12/2024
Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami Turns Batter, Smashes 32* (17) in SMAT With Trip to Australia Imminent

His innings comprised three boundaries and two maximums.
News
09/12/2024
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2024 - CricXtasy