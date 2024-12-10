Joe Root Makes Stunning Claim; Calls Rising Star the ‘Best’ Player in the World

Harry Brook is averaging over 60 in Test cricket right now, and that has led Joe Root to heap lavish praise on the youngster.

England’s former Test captain Joe Root has lavished praise on his teammate Harry Brook, calling the 25-year-old the best batter in the world at present. Root’s comments came after Brook’s scintillating 123 off 115 balls against New Zealand in Wellington, an innings that proved to be vital for England’s series-clinching 323-run victory.

Root did not hold back in his admiration for Brook, stating, “If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute. He has such an all-round game: he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam. He’s so hard to bowl to.”

Brook’s latest hundred, scored on a challenging pitch that England captain Ben Stokes described as a “snake pit,” came when the team was in dire straits at 43/4 on the first morning. His counterattacking innings not only rescued England but also showed his ability to thrive under pressure against world-class bowling.

Stokes was equally effusive in his praise, labeling Brook “phenomenal.”

The England skipper remarked, “From 40-odd for four on day one, to be sat here on the winning side halfway through day three, is pretty special. In cricket terms, that pitch was what we call a snake pit… it was doing plenty. Brooky is just phenomenal. No-one has a right to go out and score 120 on that wicket, against the attack that New Zealand have. There are only a few players in the world who could go out and play like he did, and I’m glad he’s in our team.”

Brook’s century in Wellington followed a stellar run that includes another hundred in Christchurch and a breathtaking triple century in Multan. These performances have catapulted him to the second spot in the ICC Test batting rankings, behind only Root. With a batting average of 61.62 in 23 Tests and eight centuries to his name, Brook has emerged as a linchpin in England’s Test side.

Despite his meteoric rise, Brook remains grounded.

Reflecting on his achievements and Root’s compliment, he said, “I’m trying to catch him, but he’s too good, isn’t he? He’s got another hundred this week and he’s obviously one of the best players, if not the best player, to have ever played the game.”

Brook continued, “It’s mega to play with him and he’s awesome to watch. I’ve only played 22 or 23 games, so those stats can soon come soaring down. I’m just trying to keep on getting as good as I can, working hard in the nets and improving areas that are uncomfortable. You can always get better.”

Root, too, has been in sublime form, scoring his 36th Test century during the Wellington Test. This milestone brought him level with India’s legendary Rahul Dravid on the all-time Test hundreds leaderboard, securing the fifth spot. Notably, it was Root’s 19th Test century since 2021—10 more than any other player in the same period.

While Root continues to dominate, he has been more than willing to pass the spotlight to Brook. The camaraderie between the two has been evident, with Brook crediting his senior teammate for inspiring him to push his limits.

As England looks ahead to challenging tours of Australia and India, Brook’s development will be closely watched. With Root’s continued brilliance and Brook’s fearless approach, England’s batting lineup appears poised for sustained success. The duo’s mutual admiration and hunger for excellence could be the catalyst for a new era of English dominance in Test cricket.