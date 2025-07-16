News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord's Century, Scott Boland’s Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings
news

Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord’s Century, Scott Boland’s Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 16, 2025
2 min read
Joe Root Reclaims Top Spot After Lord's Century, Scott Boland’s Hattrick Propels Him to Career-Best Position in Latest ICC Test Rankings

England batting stalwart Joe Root has returned to the top of the list of batters in the latest ICC Test Rankings for the eighth time in his career. The boost comes after the dynamic right-hander slammed a century (104) in the first innings followed by a knock of 40 to help England win a thrilling encounter against India at the Lord’s earlier this week.

Root currently has 888 rating points and eclipsed teammate Harry Brook for the apex spot, who has now dropped down to third place with 862 points.

Interestingly, Root is now the oldest batter at 34-years-old to occupy the No.1 position since a 37-year-old Kumar Sangakkara held the rank back in December 2014.

Scott Boland reaches career-best spot after hattrick against West Indies

In the recent pink-ball Test where West Indies registered the second-lowest innings total (27) in history, Scott Boland shone with a match haul of six-wicket including a hattrick that propelled him to a career-best ranking of sixth.

His 62 Test wickets have come at just 16.53 apiece, with only George Lohmann and Sydney Barnes, who played over 110 years ago, having taken more Test wickets at a better average.

On the other hand, veteran Aussie speedster Mitchell Starc also impressed in the game against the Windies by entering the record books to take the quickest ever fifer (in just 2.3 overs) in the longest format.

ALSO READ:

Indians maintain top spot in bowler and all-rounder rankings

While the recent loss against England at Lord’s did not see any improvement for the Indian cricketers, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja maintained their top spots in the respective bowler and all-rounder rankings owing to their individual brilliance.

After taking a fifer in the series opener at Leeds, Bumrah was rested for the second game before returning at Lord’s. He delivered the goods once again with another five-wicket haul while ending the match with seven scalps to extend his lead at the top of ICC Test Bowler Rankings with 901 rating points.

Ravindra Jadeja too continued dominating the top position in the ICC All-rounder Rankings after slamming four consecutive fifties in the ongoing England series alongside taking three wickets in three games.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah
Joe Root
Ravindra Jadeja
Scott Boland
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Legendary West Indies batter Brian Lara has mirrored his batting technique with Virat Kohli, an Indian great.

Brian Lara Draws Parallels Between His and Virat Kohli Batting Techniques

Lara had an elegant strokeplay.
3:25 pm
Darpan Jain
Madan Lal Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Former World Cup Winner Urges Virat Kohli To Reverse Test Retirement After India Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat at Lord’s

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket earlier this year in May after playing 123 matches and scoring 9230 runs.
3:19 pm
Sagar Paul
Punjab Kings Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Set To Release Multiple Overseas Stars Before IPL 2026 Auction

These overseas players have had an average or below-par season for the franchise in the IPL 2025.
2:46 pm
Sreejita Sen
ENG W vs IND W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

ENG-W vs IND-W ODIs Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England Women vs India Women ODI Series in India and UK?

Previously, India Women's won the ODI series 3-0 against England Women's in 2022.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
'He's Got All The Power' - Former West Indies Captain Carl Hooper Slams Head Coach Daren Sammy for Humiliating 27 All-out Against Australia

‘He’s Got All The Power’ – Former West Indies Captain Slams Head Coach Daren Sammy for Humiliating 27 All-out Against Australia

The West Indies have managed to win only four home fixtures since 2019.
1:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
Anil Kumble Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

Former India Captain Backs Karun Nair for ENG vs IND 4th Test Despite Underwhelming Returns

So far in the six innings of this series, Karun Nair has scored only 131 runs at an average of 21.83.
12:41 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.