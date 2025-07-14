Jofra Archer Castles Rishabh Pant With An Unplayable Delivery As Off-Stump Goes Cartwheeling In ENG vs IND 3rd Test [WATCH]

India started the day needing 135 runs with six wickets in hand.
England got the start they wanted. Jofra Archer got the best of Rishabh Pant on the morning of Day 5 of the third Test. KL Rahul and Pant walked out to bat, with India needing 135 runs to get on the last day of the Test. After a decent start, the Indian vice-captain had to walk back to the pavilion. Pant was batting with an injury on his left index finger. He was constantly taking his bottom hand off the bat during impact. He suffered an injury to his finger attempting to gather a delivery while wicketkeeping on Day 2 of the Test. It would have been good for the visitors to have the destructive batters out there for a longer time, but Jofra Archer’s brilliance sent him back.
Despite the injury, the Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) skipper came out to bat in both innings. He scored a gritty 74 in the first innings and was run out just at the stroke of a break. India’s chances of getting a lead in the first innings could have been bolstered if he had stayed for a longer time. However, he received a peach of a delivery from Archer in the second innings. Bowling round the wicket, the ball angled in and then held its line. It pitched on off-stump and seamed away just enough to deceive Pant and take the off-stump for a toss. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter had tonked Archer for a terrific boundary down the ground, but the bowler came back really strong to give a fitting reply.
Watch how Jofra Archer skittled the Indian vice-captain to send him back for a single-digit score.
India’s wicketkeeper-batter has a staggering record on English soil. In 12 Tests played, he has scored 981 runs at an average of almost 43. Moreover, he has registered four centuries in England, two of which came in the first Test of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. To add to that, Pant also holds four half-centuries in England. His unorthodox approach towards batting is what makes him a destructive batter, and India would hope that he recovers soon for the next Test, scheduled to start on July 23.
On the other hand, Jofra Archer is making a comeback to Test cricket after four years. He last played a Test match in 2021, which was against the same opposition. Archer’s fiery pace is always the talk of the town. He is widely remembered for his lethal bowling spell in the Ashes series in 2019 at the same venue. He knocked over Steve Smith, who was later subbed out for a concussion. The menacing right-arm pacer is known to destroy batting attacks with his lethal pace. Archer coming back to form after an injury will mean the world to England, especially with two more Test matches to play in the series.
