News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak Shine As Bundelkhand Bulls Script Remarkable Win Over Indore Pink Panthers in MP T20 League 2025
news

Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak Shine As Bundelkhand Bulls Script Remarkable Win Over Indore Pink Panthers in MP T20 League 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 18, 2025 - 3 min read

This is Bundelkhand Bulls' first win of the 2025 MP T20 League season.

Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak Shine As Bundelkhand Bulls Script Remarkable Win Over Indore Pink Panthers in MP T20 League 2025

Fifties from openers Karan Tahliyani (67*) and Abhishek Pathak (75) powered Bundelkhand Bulls to a remarkable seven-wicket win over Indore Pink Panthers in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) 2025 tournament in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Bundelkhand Bulls did the unthinkable as they chased down a mammoth total of 245 against Indore Pink Panthers with an over to spare.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Abhishek Pathak, who played for Jabalpur Lions in 2024, was the second-highest run-getter in the MP T20 League last season with 269 runs from five innings. He had also registered the highest individual score last season when he slammed an unbeaten 142 runs from 62 balls against Bhopal Leopards.

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi centuries go in vain

Indore Pink Panthers had won the toss and opted to bat first. That seemed to be the right decision initially, as openers Arpit Gaud (107) and skipper Akshat Raghuwanshi (115) scored twin centuries.

The duo forged a huge 221-run partnership for the first wicket before Akshat was dismissed in the 17th over and Arpit followed suit a couple of overs later. Indore Pink Panthers eventually finished their innings at 244/4 from 20 overs and would have thought that they had a chance of defending the total.

ALSO READ:

However, Bundelkhand Bulls had other plans. Karan and Abhishek put together 99 runs for the first wicket in just 5.1 overs before Siddhant Agarwal cleaned up the latter. Harsh Gawali (43 runs from 24 balls) then turned on his aggression, hitting three fours and as many sixes before being dismissed in the 12th over.

Gautam Joshi, the number four batter, picked up with the same kind of aggression the previous batters had left off with, as he scored 40 runs from 22 balls with five fours and one six to his name. Abhishek and Gautam forged a 60-run partnership for the third wicket which set the platform for Bundelkhand Bulls’ victory.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025 points table

This is the Bulls’ first win of the season. They are in sixth place in the seven-team standings with two points from four matches, whereas Indore Pink Panthers are in fifth place with the same number of points, albeit having played a match lesser.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Pathak
Bundelkhand Bulls
Cricket
Indore Pink Panthers
Karan Tahliyani
MP T20 League
MP T20 League 2025
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

england test team playing xi eng vs ind 1st test ben stokes jacob bethell

RCB Star Left Out As England Announce Playing XI For ENG vs IND 1st Test at Headingley

The youngster has been in excellent form with top performances in the recent series against West Indies
7:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
India Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: Likely India Playing 11 For Headingley Test Match

India Playing XI For 1st Test vs England: Likely India Playing 11 For Headingley Test Match

7:11 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Karun Nair reflects on the emotional toll of being ignored after his heroics knock and left out.

‘Everyday Was Brutal’ – Karun Nair Recalls His 2018 England Tour Snub by Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

Karun Nair reflects on the emotional toll of being ignored after his heroic knocks.
6:46 pm
Aditya Ighe
Karun Nair Injured in Nets After Being Hit by a Prasidh Krishna Delivery Ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

Karun Nair Injured in Nets After Being Hit by a Prasidh Krishna Delivery Ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

6:23 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Harshit Rana added to India Test squad for England

India Confirm Virat Kohli’s Replacement at No.4 Ahead of 1st Test vs England At Headingley

7:43 pm
Samarnath Soory
'Will Be A Challenge': Former England Batter Nick Knight Warns New India Skipper Shubman Gill Ahead of Upcoming Test Tour

‘Will Be A Challenge’: Former England Batter Warns New India Skipper Shubman Gill Ahead of Upcoming Test Tour

The series will be starting on June 20.
6:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.