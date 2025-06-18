Karan Tahliyani, Abhishek Pathak Shine As Bundelkhand Bulls Script Remarkable Win Over Indore Pink Panthers in MP T20 League 2025

This is Bundelkhand Bulls' first win of the 2025 MP T20 League season.

Fifties from openers Karan Tahliyani (67*) and Abhishek Pathak (75) powered Bundelkhand Bulls to a remarkable seven-wicket win over Indore Pink Panthers in the Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) 2025 tournament in Gwalior on Wednesday.

Bundelkhand Bulls did the unthinkable as they chased down a mammoth total of 245 against Indore Pink Panthers with an over to spare.

Abhishek Pathak, who played for Jabalpur Lions in 2024, was the second-highest run-getter in the MP T20 League last season with 269 runs from five innings. He had also registered the highest individual score last season when he slammed an unbeaten 142 runs from 62 balls against Bhopal Leopards.

Arpit Gaud, Akshat Raghuwanshi centuries go in vain

Indore Pink Panthers had won the toss and opted to bat first. That seemed to be the right decision initially, as openers Arpit Gaud (107) and skipper Akshat Raghuwanshi (115) scored twin centuries.

The duo forged a huge 221-run partnership for the first wicket before Akshat was dismissed in the 17th over and Arpit followed suit a couple of overs later. Indore Pink Panthers eventually finished their innings at 244/4 from 20 overs and would have thought that they had a chance of defending the total.

However, Bundelkhand Bulls had other plans. Karan and Abhishek put together 99 runs for the first wicket in just 5.1 overs before Siddhant Agarwal cleaned up the latter. Harsh Gawali (43 runs from 24 balls) then turned on his aggression, hitting three fours and as many sixes before being dismissed in the 12th over.

Gautam Joshi, the number four batter, picked up with the same kind of aggression the previous batters had left off with, as he scored 40 runs from 22 balls with five fours and one six to his name. Abhishek and Gautam forged a 60-run partnership for the third wicket which set the platform for Bundelkhand Bulls’ victory.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025 points table

This is the Bulls’ first win of the season. They are in sixth place in the seven-team standings with two points from four matches, whereas Indore Pink Panthers are in fifth place with the same number of points, albeit having played a match lesser.

