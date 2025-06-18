Karun Nair Injured in Nets After Being Hit by a Prasidh Krishna Delivery Ahead of ENG vs IND 1st Test

India batter Karun Nair were dealt an injury blow during a net session ahead of the upcoming five-match Test series against England. The right-hander who will be making a comeback in India whites after eight long years, was hit by a Prasidh Krishna delivery in his waist region.

However, thankfully for India, Nair brushed it off and after medical attention, it was deemed not serious.

The first Test is slated to begin tomorrow (June 20) at Leeds as the Men in Blue aim to break a jinx of 18 years of not winning a Test series in England, with their last success coming back in 2007.

Where will Karun Nair bat in the playing XI?

With the retirements of batting stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the longest format, India has a relatively young and inexperienced batting lineup.

Karun Nair, returning after a stellar domestic season, will thus be responsible for shouldering immense responsibility. The 33-year-old has looked in good touch during the warmup fixtures against England Lions where he slammed a double century.

With KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal expected to be designated openers, Karun Nair will bat at the No.3 spot with skipper Shubman Gill replacing Virat Kohli at No.4.

Although it will be a new batting position for Nair as he mostly bats at the No.5 slot even in domestic cricket, he has previous experience of playing county cricket for Northampshire and is aware of the English conditions which will come in handy.

Notably, Nair is also only the second Indian after Virender Sehwag to have hit a triple-ton in Tests.

