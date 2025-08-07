The Oval Test Star Likely to Miss Out on Duleep Trophy Due to Injury During ENG vs IND Test Series

The Oval Test star scored a fifty in the fifth test.
Karun Nair received the Test call-up after a prolonged gap of eight years. He announced his arrival, scoring a double hundred for India A in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. This helped Nair to bolster his case for a place in India’s playing XI. The right-hand batter would have hoped for a run-fest in England, which now could be his last Test series.
According to the Times of India’s report, Karun Nair sustained a minor fracture on his finger during the Oval Test. The drama unfolded during the second innings of the fifth Test when the rising delivery hit Nair’s hand. The Karnataka batter is unlikely to take part for Central Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Notably, the Duleep Trophy marks the start of the domestic home season.
The 33-year-old played at no. 5 in the first Test and was promoted to no. 3 for the next two. He failed to convert his starts into big scores and was dropped from the lineup for the fourth Test. The right-hand batter received a much-needed opportunity in the final Test at the expense of Nitish Kumar Reddy.
The Karnataka batter scored 205 runs in four Tests, averaging 25.62, which included a doggy fifty in the last Test. His half-century played a crucial part in helping India post a respectable total in the first innings.
Despite the fifty in the second innings, Nair’s place has come under scrutiny, especially after Sai Sudharsan’s half-century. Additionally, the 33-year-old Nair’s age also doesn’t go in his favour, with the 23-year-old Sudharsan able to serve India for a longer period. Hence, Nair could face the selection heat for India’s Test team again. In this context, the Duleep Trophy was crucial for him to stamp his authority.
India will next play a Test series at home against the West Indies. In order to keep himself alive in the selection race, the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 becomes crucial for Nair.
The first round of the Duleep Trophy will commence on August 28. The Central Zone will begin their campaign against the North East Zone. Notably, the BCCI has yet to announce the squad for the Central Zone, having already named West Zone, East Zone, and South Zone squads.
