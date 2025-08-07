News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Karun Nair Duleep Trophy 2025 ENG vs IND
news

The Oval Test Star Likely to Miss Out on Duleep Trophy Due to Injury During ENG vs IND Test Series

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 7, 2025
2 min read

The Oval Test star scored a fifty in the fifth test.

Karun Nair Duleep Trophy 2025 ENG vs IND

Karun Nair received the Test call-up after a prolonged gap of eight years. He announced his arrival, scoring a double hundred for India A in the first unofficial Test against England Lions. This helped Nair to bolster his case for a place in India’s playing XI. The right-hand batter would have hoped for a run-fest in England, which now could be his last Test series.

Result – t20 – South Mackay
India A Women tour of Australia, T20, 2025
Australia A Women AUSA-W

137/6

India A Women INDA-W

124/5

Australia A Women beat India A Women by 13 runs

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam
Andhra Premier League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Kakinada Kings KNK

Amaravati Royals AMR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
Purani Delhi 6 PD

186/6

West Delhi Lions WDL

171/8

Purani Delhi 6 won by 15 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Central Delhi Kings CDK

South Delhi Superstarz SDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
East Delhi Riders EDR

Outer Delhi Warriors ODW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi
Delhi Premier League , 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 PM IST
New Delhi Tigers NDT

Purani Delhi 6 PD

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

155/6

Cyprus CYP

213/3

Cyprus beat Croatia by 58 runs

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
Croatia CRO

132/10

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Croatia
ECN Croatia-Cyprus, T20I 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Croatia CRO

Cyprus CYP

Fixtures
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
East Molesey ESM

123/0

London County Cricket LCC

122/7

East Molesey beat London County Cricket by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Kreative Sports XI KSP

106/9

Spencer SPE

136/3

Spencer beat Kreative Sports XI by 30 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
Banstead BAN

32/3

CFS Pinnacle Pro CPP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Wimbledon WIM

Weybridge WEY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 04:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom
ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

228/6

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – oneday – Neath
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Glamorgan GLAM

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Nottinghamshire NOT

Worcestershire WOR

213/3

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
Hampshire HAM

Essex ESS

273/6

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northampton
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Canceled – t20 – Stockholms län
France tour of Sweden 2025
Sweden SWE

France FRA

MATCH CANCELLED

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

165/7

Navarang Club NVR

149/10

91 Yards Club beat Navarang Club by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
Nabajyoti Club NAJC

99/7

Gauhati Town Club GTC

156/7

Gauhati Town Club beat Nabajyoti Club by 14 runs (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:00 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

91 Yards Club 91YC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:15 PM IST
Navarang Club NVR

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 10:15 PM IST
Bihar CC BCC

Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City
KCC T10 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 12:15 AM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Khan Zalmi Kings KZK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:00 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Selangor SEL

Perak PRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Johor JOR

Penang PENG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA Men’s T20 Inter-State Championship, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Melaka MEL

Kuala Lumpur KLPR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Hubli Tigers Women HTW

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
Mysore Warriors Women MWW

98/2

Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

97/5

Mysore Warriors Women beat Mangalore Dragons Women by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 09:45 AM IST
Bengaluru Blasters Women BBW

Mysore Warriors Women MWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Bengaluru
Maharani Trophy, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:45 PM IST
Mangalore Dragons Women MDW

Shivamogga Lioness Women SHLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Eavion Eagles EAE

Pupkewitz Motors Wildcats PMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Namibia
Namibia T20, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Paratus Jets PAJ

NPL Bears NPB

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Bulawayo
New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
Zimbabwe ZIM

63/3

New Zealand NZ

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Pakistan Women tour of Ireland, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Pakistan Women PAK-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – San Fernando
Pakistan tour of West Indies, ODI, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:30 PM IST
West Indies WI

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Result – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
SLC Blues SLBL

143/10

SLC Greens SLGR

144/6

SLC Greens beat SLC Blues by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Colombo
SLC T20 League, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 01:30 PM IST
SLC Greys SLGY

SLC Blues SLBL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
07 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northern Superchargers NOS

Welsh Fire WEF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Mens Competition 2025
08 Aug 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix BIP

Trent Rockets TRR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Leeds
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northern Superchargers Women NOS-W

Welsh Fire Women WFW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – 100-ball – Birmingham
The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Phoenix Women BIP-W

Trent Rockets Women TRW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
Austria AUST

92/6

Norway NOR

87/10

Austria beat Norway by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
07 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

France FRA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
France FRA

Norway NOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Stockholms län
Viking Cup, 2025
08 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Sweden SWE

Austria AUST

Fixtures Standings

Karun Nair Not to Play Duleep Trophy

According to the Times of India’s report, Karun Nair sustained a minor fracture on his finger during the Oval Test. The drama unfolded during the second innings of the fifth Test when the rising delivery hit Nair’s hand. The Karnataka batter is unlikely to take part for Central Zone in the upcoming Duleep Trophy. Notably, the Duleep Trophy marks the start of the domestic home season.

The 33-year-old played at no. 5 in the first Test and was promoted to no. 3 for the next two. He failed to convert his starts into big scores and was dropped from the lineup for the fourth Test. The right-hand batter received a much-needed opportunity in the final Test at the expense of Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The Karnataka batter scored 205 runs in four Tests, averaging 25.62, which included a doggy fifty in the last Test. His half-century played a crucial part in helping India post a respectable total in the first innings.

ALSO READ

Why the Duleep Trophy 2025 Is Crucial for Karun Nair

Despite the fifty in the second innings, Nair’s place has come under scrutiny, especially after Sai Sudharsan’s half-century. Additionally, the 33-year-old Nair’s age also doesn’t go in his favour, with the 23-year-old Sudharsan able to serve India for a longer period. Hence, Nair could face the selection heat for India’s Test team again. In this context, the Duleep Trophy was crucial for him to stamp his authority.

India will next play a Test series at home against the West Indies. In order to keep himself alive in the selection race, the upcoming Duleep Trophy 2025 becomes crucial for Nair.

The first round of the Duleep Trophy will commence on August 28. The Central Zone will begin their campaign against the North East Zone. Notably, the BCCI has yet to announce the squad for the Central Zone, having already named West Zone, East Zone, and South Zone squads.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Anderson Tendulkar Trophy
Duleep Trophy 2025
ENG vs IND
Karun Nair
Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe

Related posts

Injured England Star Ben Stokes Joins The Hundred Franchise In New Role After ENG vs IND Test Series

Injured England Star Joins The Hundred Franchise In New Role After ENG vs IND Test Series

6:52 pm
Aditya Ighe
Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot

Rajasthan Royals Batting Sensation Nearly Injures Cameraman During Promotional Shoot

6:29 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rishabh Pant ENG vs IND Tests

Former India Great Backs Rishabh Pant’s Shot Selection Abilities Post His Heroics In Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

He ended the five-match Test series against England with 479 runs, with the best score of 134 not out.
3:31 pm
Ashish Satyam
CSK MS Dhoni

CSK Legend MS Dhoni Opens Up About Playing In IPL 2026 And Beyond

As of now, the CSK stalwart has amassed 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45 across 278 matches in his IPL career.
1:54 pm
Ashish Satyam
Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ Test Series?

Why is Kane Williamson Not in New Zealand Playing XI for ZIM vs NZ 2nd Test?

He last donned the whites for New Zealand in their latest red-ball series against England at home.
1:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
Chris Woakes ENG vs IND Tests Shubman Gill Rishabh pant The Oval

Gutted Chris Woakes Reveals What Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant Told Him After England Lost The Final Test Against India At The Oval

Veteran English all-rounder dislocated his shoulder while diving to save a boundary on Day 1.
11:41 am
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.