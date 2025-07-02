Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out Of ZIM vs SA 2nd Test; New Captain Named To Lead South Africa

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma is not part of the series due to a hamstring injury

South Africa have confirmed pace-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as their captain for the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulwayo as series skipper Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out due to an injury.

A release by Cricket South Africa confirmed that Maharaj suffered a groin injury while batting during the third day of the first Test which the Proteas won by 328 runs.

Spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been named as Maharaj’s replacement for the second Test beginning on July 6.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 163/8 PAL 167/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS 44/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Saint George’s Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL 63/3 BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP 142/4 CCYMT 127/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 149/3 SOST 154/2 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT 7/0 SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – BSAS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Live – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND 4/0 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W 31/4 INA-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025 SIN-W – INA-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR 9/1 NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 PCR – THUB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 LEX – TGS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 MB – MR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 LAKR – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025 ENGA-W – NZA-W – Fixtures Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

South Africa gets sixth Test captain in two years for ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Mulder will be the sixth player to captain the Proteas in the last 14 Tests, including Maharaj, regular skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, former captain Dean Elgar, and Neil Brand.

“He is obviously on top of his game at the minute. He’s captained in his youth days, SA U19s. He shows some really good leadership qualities,” South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said ahead of the match.

Bavuma was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury he suffered while batting on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s.

ALSO READ:

South Africa were captained by Elgar in January 2024 by Elgar in the Cape Town Test against India.

Next month, South Africa named a second-tier team for the two Tests for the tour of New Zealand as most of the regulars were focusing on the SA20 at home. Opener Neil Brand captained the side on his Test debut as New Zealand swept the series 2-0.

Makram took on the reins as a stand-in for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in October last year.

Bavuma has so far an enviable record of captaining the Proteas in 10 Tests and winning nine of them, including the WTC final. The record makes the 35-year-old the most successful captain in history after 10 Tests.

Mulder has been in superb form in the series, having claimed 4-50 in the first innings of the first Test and then scoring a fluent 147 in the second innings.

Lungi Ngidi released from Proteas squad

South Africa are also without several regulars such as Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who were all rested for the series which is not part of the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Lungi Ngidi, who was supposed to be available for the second Test, has also been released by the management in order to facilitate more playing time for the young players.

Ngidi, along with Rabada, Markram and Bavuma, was crucial in the win against Australia with figures of 3-38.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.