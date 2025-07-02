News
south africa zim vs sa 2nd test keshav maharaj injured wiaan mulder captain
news

Keshav Maharaj Ruled Out Of ZIM vs SA 2nd Test; New Captain Named To Lead South Africa

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 2, 2025
3 min read

Regular skipper Temba Bavuma is not part of the series due to a hamstring injury

south africa zim vs sa 2nd test keshav maharaj injured wiaan mulder captain

South Africa have confirmed pace-bowling all-rounder Wiaan Mulder as their captain for the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulwayo as series skipper Keshav Maharaj has been ruled out due to an injury.

A release by Cricket South Africa confirmed that Maharaj suffered a groin injury while batting during the third day of the first Test which the Proteas won by 328 runs.

Spinner Senuran Muthusamy has been named as Maharaj’s replacement for the second Test beginning on July 6.

South Africa gets sixth Test captain in two years for ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

Mulder will be the sixth player to captain the Proteas in the last 14 Tests, including Maharaj, regular skipper Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, former captain Dean Elgar, and Neil Brand.

“He is obviously on top of his game at the minute. He’s captained in his youth days, SA U19s. He shows some really good leadership qualities,” South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad said ahead of the match.

Bavuma was ruled out of the series due to a hamstring injury he suffered while batting on day three of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against Australia at Lord’s.

ALSO READ:

South Africa were captained by Elgar in January 2024 by Elgar in the Cape Town Test against India.

Next month, South Africa named a second-tier team for the two Tests for the tour of New Zealand as most of the regulars were focusing on the SA20 at home. Opener Neil Brand captained the side on his Test debut as New Zealand swept the series 2-0.

Makram took on the reins as a stand-in for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh in October last year.

Bavuma has so far an enviable record of captaining the Proteas in 10 Tests and winning nine of them, including the WTC final. The record makes the 35-year-old the most successful captain in history after 10 Tests.

Mulder has been in superb form in the series, having claimed 4-50 in the first innings of the first Test and then scoring a fluent 147 in the second innings.

Lungi Ngidi released from Proteas squad

South Africa are also without several regulars such as Markram, Tristan Stubbs, Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, who were all rested for the series which is not part of the 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Lungi Ngidi, who was supposed to be available for the second Test, has also been released by the management in order to facilitate more playing time for the young players.

Ngidi, along with Rabada, Markram and Bavuma, was crucial in the win against Australia with figures of 3-38.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Keshav Maharaj
South Africa
Wiaan Mulder
ZIM vs SA
Zimbabwe
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

