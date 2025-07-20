News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

KKR Set to make MASSIVE Signing for IPL 2026, Big Boost in Pace Department

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 20, 2025
2 min read

After a disappointing last season where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished eight in the points table, the three-time champions are reportedly set to make a massive signing for the next Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) season.

Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

161/5

Hong Kong HKG

213/4

Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Samoa SAM

109/8

Malaysia MAL

113/4

Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
Bahrain BHN

105/1

Malawi ML

139/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Western Warriors Women WWW

72/4

DJK Munich Women DMW

104/4

DJK Munich Women beat Western Warriors Women by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

2/0

Western Warriors Women WWW

45/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
DJK Munich Women DMW

Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Djurgardens IF Women DIF-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län
ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Stockholm CC Women STO-W

Alby Zalmi Women ALZ-W

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Match abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

120/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Rwanda Women RWA-W

24/0

Lesotho Women LSN-W

23/10

Rwanda Women beat Lesotho Women by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
Botswana Women BOT-W

170/4

Eswatini Women EWW-W

47/2

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Malawi Women MWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Mozambique Women MZW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Cameroon Women CW-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – test – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

CECC CEC-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
22 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Miami Blaze MIB

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Nigeria NIG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Kenya KNY

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

138/8

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Karaikal Kniights KAK

Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

188/4

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

187/5

Band-e-Amir Dragons beat Mis Ainak Knights by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

78/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Boost Defenders BDS

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Live – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

263/4

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
India Champions IAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Match has been called off

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

With bowling coach Bharat Arun parting ways with the Shahruk Khan co-owned franchise, Venky Mysore and the KKR management are targetiing to rope in former Proteas pace stalwart Dale Steyn in the role.

The South African was one of the most lethal speedsters in his playing days and also has T20 coaching experience under his belt – mentoring in the IPL and SA20.

He joined Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) before IPL 2022 as a bowling coach and was also associated with their sister franchise in the SA20 – Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC).

Steyn however, has now ended his ties with the franchise after exiting from SRH last year and then with SEC after the SA20 2025 season. Under his guidance, the team reached the finals in all three editions of the SA20, clinching the title twice and finishing as runner-up in 2025.

ALSO READ:

Where will Bharat Arun go in IPL 2026?

The outgoing Bharat Arun on the other hand, is expected to join forces with Zaheer Khan at the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp for IPL 2026. LSG have a number of young talented pacers in their roster and the duo of Zaheer-Arun can play a pivotal role in guiding the budding talents.

The former India bowling coach, who was appointed by KKR in 2022, was with the franchise for four seasons including their title-winning campaign in 2024. Arun played a key role to turnaround fortunes after a lean 2023 season where KKR finished seventh. He ensured to working towards good stability and team eventually reaped the rewards of it in the very next season. 

Given Arun’s plethora of experience of working with stalwarts and young talents alike, he will be crucial to plug the holes from last season like death bowling, which was a major issue for the LSG franchise. While the LSG batters delivered the goods, a lacklustre bowling department cost them a playoffs spot in IPL 2025 and the Sanjiv Goenka co-owned team will count on Arun to make amends.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Dale Steyn
IPL 2026
KKR
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

RCB Star Tim David To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series WI vs AUS

RCB Star To Miss Opening Game Of International T20I Series

The five-match T20I series will commence on July 21.
3:33 pm
Sreejita Sen

Rishabh Pant Provides Huge Update On His Availability For ENG vs IND 4th Test

England and India will lock horns in the fourth Test in Manchester starting on July 23.
2:52 pm
Amogh Bodas
WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia T20I Series in India?

WI vs AUS Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch West Indies vs Australia T20I Series in India?

The five-match series will commence on July 21.
2:10 pm
Sreejita Sen
Mohammed Shami India Bengal Ranji Trophy

After Multiple Injury Layoffs, THIS India Star Is Set To Make a Comeback Next Month

He was part of India's Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.
1:44 pm
Ashish Satyam
India Batter Karun Nair Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

India Batter Returns to Karnataka After Two Years Ahead of Domestic Season 2025-26

He has accumulated 3,779 runs in 87 First Class innings for Karnataka.
1:36 pm
Sreejita Sen
Urvil Patel Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025

He Was Approached by RCB First, but Rejected Them To Join CSK for IPL 2025, Now IPL 2026 Retention Question Rises

He went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction despite a strong domestic season but was later picked as a replacement.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.