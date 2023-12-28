KL Rahul hits out at keyboard warriors

KL Rahul hit a masterful hundred against South Africa in Centurion on Day Two and had a word for his fans.
Today I have scored a hundred so people are singing praises. Three-four months ago, everybody was abusing me.
Nobody's that great that they can completely avoid what has been said and the criticism they're getting.
Anyone who says that doesn't affect them at all, I'm sure is lying. I tried to go back to the person that I am, and worked on how I don't change myself by getting affected by these things.
The sooner you realise that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is. It is difficult obviously.