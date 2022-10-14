Fan war: Virat Kohli fan kills Rohit Sharma fan in Tamil Nadu

According to Keelapalur police, Vignesh, the deceased, was Rohit Sharma’s fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were discussing cricket in an area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

According to Keelapalur police, Vignesh, the deceased, was Rohit Sharma’s fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were discussing cricket in an area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

According to Keelapalur police, Vignesh, the deceased, was Rohit Sharma’s fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were discussing cricket in an area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

According to Keelapalur police, Vignesh, the deceased, was Rohit Sharma’s fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were discussing cricket in an area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

Cricket is followed vividly in India and ever since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL), fanbase of particular players have gone sky high. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are two of the modern day greats and the fans of both cricketers often debate on social media.

However, in a shocking incident in Tamil Nadu, two friends, P Vignesh and S Dharmaraj, were involved in a heated exchange over who is the better cricketer debate among Rohit and Kohli with the latter ending up murdering his friend. According a report in PTI, both friends were under the influence of alcohol and hailed from Poyyur village in Ariyalur district.

According to Keelapalur police, Vignesh, the deceased, was Rohit Sharma’s fan while Dharmaraj, a Virat Kohli supporter, were discussing cricket in an area near SIDCO Industrial Estate, near Mallur.

Vignesh had the habit of body shaming, said police

Police confirmed that Vignesh had the habit of body shaming and he compared Dharmaraj’s stammering to RCB’s performance. This left Dharmaraj fuming and it led to him hitting Vignesh with a bottle and then with the cricket bat on his head.

“Both had consumed liquor. As per the initial investigation, Vignesh was supporting Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) while Dharmaraj was a Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) supporter. During the course of their debate, Vignesh had allegedly mocked RCB and Virat Kohli. Vignesh had the habit of body shaming Dharmaraj, who was a stammerer.

“On that day he had made some remarks comparing the RCB team to the speaking difficulty of Dharmaraj. This infuriated Dharmaraj who attacked Vignesh with a bottle and later hit him with a cricket bat on the head. Dharmaraj soon fled the spot,” the police said.

A group of workers found Vignesh’s body next morning and they alerted the local police. Meanwhile, Dharmaraj, who was awaiting a job visa to fly to Singapore, has been remanded in judicial custody while Vignesh’s body was sent for autopsy in the government hospital in Ariyalur.