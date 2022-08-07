Players walk off as lightning halts West Indies v India T20I in Florida

The final T20I between India and West Indies sees players walk off the field as lightning stops play in Florida on Sunday. India had won the toss and opted to bat first with Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda stringing together a fine partnership. However, India lost the duo in quick succession and Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya, who is standing in for Rohit Sharma as captain in this match, were in the middle when lightning intervened.

Before the mini halt in the game, Shreyas Iyer who was opening the innings for the team scored a quick fire 64 out of 40 balls. His opening partner Ishan Kishan unfortunately couldn't do well and India lost him at the score of 38 runs on the board. Deepak Hooda batting at number 3 did a decent cameo of 38 runs in 25 balls. Minutes after the players returned back to playing, India lost the wicket of Sanju Samson and then Dinesh Karthik in quick succession. By the end of the first innings, Team India has scored 188-7. West Indies needs 189 to win in 20 overs.

While there were no signs of rain - and there was ample sunlight still visible - the lightning had prompted officials to take the players off the ground as a precautionary measure.

The previous T20I in Florida was delayed by rain too.

