Litton Das Points Out What Led to Bangladesh T20I Series Whitewash vs West Indies

Bangladesh suffered their second T20I series whitewash at home against West Indies.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das has attributed his team’s 3-0 T20I series defeat to the West Indies to player fatigue due to a packed international calendar, requesting patience and support for struggling batters. The clean sweep, only Bangladesh’s second home whitewash in 12 bilateral T20I series, where this has happened. This embarrassing drubbing followed Bangladesh’s streak of four straight T20I series wins since July 2025.

Bangladesh struggled with their batting, failing to chase down targets of 166 and 150 in the first two matches. In the third T20I, despite a promising start of 107/2, the team suffered a major batting collapse in the death overs and were bowled out for 151 in 20 overs. West Indies convincingly chased down a 152-run target with 19 balls to spare on what stand-in skipper Roston Chase termed the best pitch of the series.

Hasan, who scored 165 runs in three outings, was the standout performer for Bangladesh, but none of the others managed to cross the 50-run mark, with Tanzim Hasan Sakib being the second-best scorer in the series for the hosts with 41 runs.

Litton Das Speaks After West Indies T20Is Series Loss

Litton Das emphasised that the players in the current squad have already proven their capabilities and know how to overcome such lean patches. He also noted that such a demanding calendar takes a toll.

“Sometimes, the players need rest because when you play so much, many things will not go your way.”

In 2025, Bangladesh have already played 42 matches, second only to Pakistan. They have also played more than 40 matches in the last five calendar years. And now, the Bangladeshi players will have 10 days off before preparing for the Ireland tour scheduled in November and December. The Ireland tour features two Tests and three T20Is to close off their 2025 tally.

Litton Das Acknowledges Bangladesh’s Batting is Behind World Standards

Reflecting on the skills gap, Litton Das admitted that Bangladesh’s batting is far behind world standards, particularly in playing innovative shots or ramp shots.

“World cricket is now far ahead, and those who bat on turning wickets play the reverse sweep. In that regard, we are a little behind. We need to work on those things. The more you develop your skill, the better you will get. Obviously, our batters need to increase their skill and play all kinds of shots. We hardly have batters who play the reverse sweep, for instance.”

The series defeat has given Bangladesh a cruel reality check about the lack of consistency and skills. However, the captain’s public acknowledgement of such challenges and recognition of the batters’ hard work demonstrate Bangladesh’s focus on improving as a team, but with patience.

