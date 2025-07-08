News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
london spirit the womens hundred 2026 deepti sharma
news

London Spirit’s Star Indian All-rounder Pulls Out Of The Hundred 2025 Due To Workload Management

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 8, 2025
2 min read

London Spirit are the defending champions of the Women's Hundred 2025

london spirit the womens hundred 2026 deepti sharma

India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has pulled out of London Spirit’s upcoming season as she cited workload management as the reason for it.

 As a result, there will be no Indian players under contract in The Hundred 2025.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

116/10

Indonesia INA

168/10

Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

69/2

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

132/4

Greece Women GRC-W

176/2

Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Greece Women GRC-W

123/9

Serbia Women SBA-W

122/10

Greece Women beat Serbia Women by 1 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Gent Wolves GENW

188/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

123/7

Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Hasselt Titans HAST

123/4

Ostend Tigers OSTG

119/6

Hasselt Titans beat Ostend Tigers by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Liege Stallions LEST

138/6

Antwerp Giants ATPG

139/6

Antwerp Giants beat Liege Stallions by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

140/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

125/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

131/6

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

132/6

Navarang Club NVR

85/10

Bud Cricket Club beat Navarang Club by 47 runs (VJD method)

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

138/5

Jersey JER

160/4

Jersey beat Guernsey by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

160/2

Munster Reds MUR

159/8

Leinster Lightning beat Munster Reds by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

296/4

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

115/9

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

164/7

Malaysia Reds MR

166/6

Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 4 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

137/8

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

138/4

Villianur Mohit Kings beat Ruby White Town Legends by 6 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Yanam Royals YAR

65/2

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

104/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Amazonian Warriors AMW

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

22/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

Deepti Sharma pulls of out Women’s Hundred 2025 with London Spirit

Deepti, who is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing three-format tour of England, has pulled out of the tournament with the ODI World Cup at home looming closer.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently announced the schedule for the 50-over World Cup set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will begin on September 30 with the clash between India and Sri Lanka. The final will be played either in Bengaluru or Colombo. 

ALSO READ:

London are the defending champions of this edition after they won the 2024 edition by beating Welsh Fire in the final by four wickets.

Deepti was among the stars of the campaign as she claimed eight wickets from as many matches and also scored 212 runs from six innings. She managed to remain not out in five of the six innings she batted due to which her average was a whopping 212.

The 27-year-old has six wickets from three matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.

Australia’s Charlie Knott replaces Deepti Sharma

Australian all-rounder Charli Knott has been signed as Deepti’s replacement. Knott has been in sensational form in the ongoing Women’s Vitality Blast 2025 with 225 runs from seven innings for Hampshire at a strike rate of 121 and an average of 47.

The 22-year-old has scored 187 runs from 11 innings and claimed six wickets from 12 matches in the Women’s Big Bash League 2024-25 for Brisbane Heat as they reached the final.

Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have appointed Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner as their captain for the new season that will begin from August 5 at the Lord’s.

Gardner had recently captained Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 and guided them to their first playoffs appearance. Gardner was the best player for the Giants with the bat as she scored 243 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 160. She also claimed eight wickets from nine matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Deepti Sharma
India Women
London Spirit
The Hundred Women
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

‘Messed Up the XI’ – Gautam Gambhir’s Title-Winning KKR Teammate Opens Up on India Coach’s Team Selection in England

‘Messed Up the XI’ – Gautam Gambhir’s Title-Winning KKR Teammate Opens Up on Team Selection in England

6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Dinesh Karthik Reveals What Then India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Told Him Before Retirement

‘The Coach Came In and Said…’- Dinesh Karthik Reveals What Then India Head Coach Ravi Shastri Told Him Before Retirement

Dinesh Karthik played his final Test for India in 2018.
5:51 pm
Vishnu PN
RCB Receive Trade Offers For India Pacer Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Reportedly Rejects Them

RCB Receive Trade Offers For India Pacer Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction, Reportedly Rejects Them

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the IPL trophy for the first time in 2025.
5:35 pm
Amogh Bodas
3 Teams That Could Target Blessing Muzarabani After RCB Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

3 Teams That Could Target Blessing Muzarabani After RCB Release Him Before IPL 2026 Auction

He joined RCB's squad as a temporary replacement for Lungi Ngidi in IPL 2025.
5:15 pm
Sreejita Sen
SRH Star Opens Up About His Mental Preparation Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

SRH Star Opens Up About His Mental Preparation Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Sunrisers Hyderabad weren't able to qualify for playoffs in IPL 2025.
4:54 pm
Amogh Bodas
pakistan t20 squad ban vs pak babar azam hari rauf shaheen afridi salman agha

Depleted Pakistan Drop Star Trio For Upcoming Bangladesh T20 Series

Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20I series at home last month
4:51 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.