London Spirit’s Star Indian All-rounder Pulls Out Of The Hundred 2025 Due To Workload Management

London Spirit are the defending champions of the Women's Hundred 2025
India’s star all-rounder Deepti Sharma has pulled out of London Spirit’s upcoming season as she cited workload management as the reason for it.
As a result, there will be no Indian players under contract in The Hundred 2025.
Deepti, who is part of the Indian squad in the ongoing three-format tour of England, has pulled out of the tournament with the ODI World Cup at home looming closer.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) had recently announced the schedule for the 50-over World Cup set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The tournament will begin on September 30 with the clash between India and Sri Lanka. The final will be played either in Bengaluru or Colombo.
London are the defending champions of this edition after they won the 2024 edition by beating Welsh Fire in the final by four wickets.
Deepti was among the stars of the campaign as she claimed eight wickets from as many matches and also scored 212 runs from six innings. She managed to remain not out in five of the six innings she batted due to which her average was a whopping 212.
The 27-year-old has six wickets from three matches in the ongoing five-match T20I series against England.
Australian all-rounder Charli Knott has been signed as Deepti’s replacement. Knott has been in sensational form in the ongoing Women’s Vitality Blast 2025 with 225 runs from seven innings for Hampshire at a strike rate of 121 and an average of 47.
The 22-year-old has scored 187 runs from 11 innings and claimed six wickets from 12 matches in the Women’s Big Bash League 2024-25 for Brisbane Heat as they reached the final.
Meanwhile, Trent Rockets have appointed Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner as their captain for the new season that will begin from August 5 at the Lord’s.
Gardner had recently captained Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 and guided them to their first playoffs appearance. Gardner was the best player for the Giants with the bat as she scored 243 runs from nine innings at a strike rate of 160. She also claimed eight wickets from nine matches.
