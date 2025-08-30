News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi handed heavy fine after clashing with Nitish Rana in DPL 2025
news

LSG Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi Handed Heavy Fine After Clashing With Nitish Rana in DPL 2025

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 30, 2025
3 min read

This is not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined for disciplinary issues.

LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi handed heavy fine after clashing with Nitish Rana in DPL 2025

Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was handed a hefty fine by the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 organisers after he was involved in a heated exchange with Nitish Rana during the Eliminator on Friday.

Digvesh Singh Rathi handed hefty fine

Rathi was fined 80 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct under Article 2.2 which pertains to the “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.” Rana, too, has been handed a fine of 50 percent of his match fees for breaching Article 2.6 of the Code of Conduct, which mentions “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.”

The incident happened during West Delhi Lions’ run chase against South Delhi Superstarz. Nitish Rana, playing for West Delhi Lions, looked to go for a sweep shot off Digvesh Singh Rathi’s delivery, but the latter instead stopped his bowling stride and returned to his bowling spot with a smile.

In the next delivery, Rana did something similar as he backed away in the last minute just as Digvesh was about to bowl. And after Rana punished Rathi for a maximum, things escalated even further and both of them had to be separated. While Rathi seemingly hurled abuses at Rana, the latter pointed fingers at Rathi.

It was Rana and his West Delhi Lions who eventually had a memorable night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. West Delhi Lions chased down a target of 202 on the back of an unbeaten 55-ball 134 from Rana.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer slammed eight fours and 15 sixes to help West Delhi Lions win by seven wickets and 17 balls to spare. The Nitish Rana-led side will next face East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. The winner of that match will lock horns against Central Delhi Kings in Sunday’s final.

Digvesh Singh Rathi’s controversies in IPL 2025

Digvesh Singh Rathi was often questioned for his indiscipline on the field during IPL 2025, where he played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He had come up with the controversial “notebook celebration” on multiple occasions during IPL 2025, and after accumulating five demerit points, Rathi was handed a one-match suspension.

ALSO READ:

This was after Digvesh got into a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma when Lucknow Super Giants took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow.

He was handed a 50 percent fine of his match fees and two demerit points, which added his demerit points to five after having been penalised earlier in the season as well. Digvesh ended his IPL 2025 campaign with 14 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 30.64.

Cricket
Delhi Premier League
Digvesh Singh Rathi
DPL 2025
LSG
Nitish Rana
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Related posts

Former India All-rounder Irfan Pathan Backs CSK Pacer Khaleel Ahmed for Continued International Stint

‘Ticks All These Boxes’ – Former India All-rounder Backs CSK Pacer for Continued International Stint

Since making his India debut in the Asia Cup 2018, the pacer has featured in only 11 ODIs and 18 T20Is so far.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
lsg nicholas pooran caribbean premier league cpl 2025 ipl 2026 retentions list

LSG Star Hits Unbeaten 65 off 40 Balls To Keep His Chances For IPL 2026 Retention Intact

The batter has been in good form since the beginning of IPL 2025
2:23 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rahul Dravid has decided to leave Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Rahul Dravid Steps Down As Rajasthan Royals Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He was appointed to this role after his tenure with India ended in the T20 World Cup 2024.
3:09 pm
Darpan Jain
Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan PAK vs AFG

After Setting The Hundred 2025 On Fire, Gujarat Titans Star Shines On International Return

He was bowling with a decent pace and majorly targeted the stumps.
1:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Sameer Rizvi Delhi Capitals UP T20 2025

Delhi Capitals Star Blazes Away To 4th Fifty In UP T20 League, IPL 2026 Retention All But A Formality

He is also the leading run-getter in the competition.
12:30 am
Disha Asrani
rajasthan-royals-star-nitish-rana-pushes-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-42-ball-century-in-dpl-2025-eliminator

Rajasthan Royals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With 42-Ball Century in DPL 2025 Eliminator

His century has helped his team stay alive in the DPL 2025 Eliminator.
11:46 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.