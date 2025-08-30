LSG spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi handed heavy fine after clashing with Nitish Rana in DPL 2025

This is not the first time Digvesh Singh Rathi has been fined for disciplinary issues.

Spinner Digvesh Singh Rathi was handed a hefty fine by the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 organisers after he was involved in a heated exchange with Nitish Rana during the Eliminator on Friday.

Digvesh Singh Rathi handed hefty fine

Rathi was fined 80 percent of his match fees for breaching the Code of Conduct under Article 2.2 which pertains to the “conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.” Rana, too, has been handed a fine of 50 percent of his match fees for breaching Article 2.6 of the Code of Conduct, which mentions “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a match.”

The incident happened during West Delhi Lions’ run chase against South Delhi Superstarz. Nitish Rana, playing for West Delhi Lions, looked to go for a sweep shot off Digvesh Singh Rathi’s delivery, but the latter instead stopped his bowling stride and returned to his bowling spot with a smile.

In the next delivery, Rana did something similar as he backed away in the last minute just as Digvesh was about to bowl. And after Rana punished Rathi for a maximum, things escalated even further and both of them had to be separated. While Rathi seemingly hurled abuses at Rana, the latter pointed fingers at Rathi.

It was Rana and his West Delhi Lions who eventually had a memorable night at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. West Delhi Lions chased down a target of 202 on the back of an unbeaten 55-ball 134 from Rana.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) cricketer slammed eight fours and 15 sixes to help West Delhi Lions win by seven wickets and 17 balls to spare. The Nitish Rana-led side will next face East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 on Saturday. The winner of that match will lock horns against Central Delhi Kings in Sunday’s final.

Digvesh Singh Rathi’s controversies in IPL 2025



Digvesh Singh Rathi was often questioned for his indiscipline on the field during IPL 2025, where he played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He had come up with the controversial “notebook celebration” on multiple occasions during IPL 2025, and after accumulating five demerit points, Rathi was handed a one-match suspension.

This was after Digvesh got into a heated exchange with Abhishek Sharma when Lucknow Super Giants took on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Lucknow.

He was handed a 50 percent fine of his match fees and two demerit points, which added his demerit points to five after having been penalised earlier in the season as well. Digvesh ended his IPL 2025 campaign with 14 wickets from 13 matches at an average of 30.64.