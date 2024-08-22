Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs and Most Wickets List: Batting and Bowling Stats Updated After MW vs HT Match

A comprehensive list of the players with most runs and most wickets in Maharaja Trophy 2024. Complete Batting and Bowling Stats
 By CX Staff Writer Aug 22, 2024, 17:20 IST
Maharaja Trophy 2024 Most Runs Most Wickets Batting Stats Bowling Stats?width=963&height=541&resizemode=4

Most Runs in Maharaja Trophy 2024: Top 10 Run scorers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Batting Stats

 

Most Wickets in Maharaja Trophy 2024: Top wicket-takers in Maharaja T20 Trophy 2024 - Bowling stats

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram and YouTube

 

From around the web