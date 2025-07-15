News
Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Full List of Players Sold Including RCB and KKR Stars
news

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including RCB and KKR Stars

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 15, 2025
2 min read

Here's the full list of sold players in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 auction.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 Full List of Players Sold Including RCB and KKR Stars

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 auction is currently taking place in Bengaluru, with several players going under the hammer. Quite a few notable player signings have been made so far, with Devdutt Padikkal being the most expensive player at the time of writing this report.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star was acquired by Hubli Tigers for INR 13.20 lakhs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Manish Pandey, on the other hand, became the joint-second most expensive signing of this auction after he was acquired by Mysore Warriors for INR 12.20 lakhs. Abhinav Manohar, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, was acquired by Hubli Tigers for INR 12.20 lakhs.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 List of Retained Players

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (INR 14L), Shubhang Hegde (INR 4.3L), Suraj Ahuja (INR 1L), Naveen MG (INR 2.3L)

Mysuru Warriors: Karun Nair (INR 6.8L), Prasidh Krishna (INR 2L), Karthik S U (INR 0.5L), Karthik CA (INR 4.2L)

Shivamogga Lions: Koushik V (INR 5.9L), Nihal Ullal (INR 2.1L), Hardik Raj (INR 5.8L), Avinash D (INR 5.4L)

Hubli Tigers: Manvanth Kumar L (INR 1L), Shrijith KL (INR 2.1L), Cariappa KC (INR 4.2L), Karthikeya KP (INR 1.2L) Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia (INR 7.2L), Pravin Dubey (INR 6.8L), Vyshak V (INR 8.8L), Smaran R (INR 3.15L)

Mangaluru Dragons: Abhilash Shetty (INR 6.3L), Macneil Hadley Noronha (INR 5L), Paras Gurbax Arya (INR 0.5L), Lochan S Gowda (INR 0.5L).

ALSO READ:

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: Full List of Sold Players

PLAYERTEAMPRICE (₹ Lakhs)CATEGORY
Sharath BR Shivamogga Lions 2.20 A
Vidwath KaverappaShivamogga Lions 10.80A
Ronit More Mangalore Dragons 3.40A
Manish Pandey Mysore Warriors12.20A
Shreyas GopalMangalore Dragons 8.60A
Abhinav ManoharHubli Tigers12.20A
Gowtham KMysore Warriors4.20A
Devdutt PadikkalHubli Tigers13.20A
Siddharth KVGulbarga Mystics 6.10B
Anirudh JoshiShivamogga Lions3.60 B
Melu Kranti KumarMangalore Dragons 5.60 B
Rohan Bengaluru Blasters 2.60B
Chetan LRBengaluru Blasters 5.20 B
Yashovardhan ParantapMysore Warriors 2B
Venkatesh MMysore Warriors 2B
Mohsin Khan Bengaluru Blasters 1B
Mohammed Taha Hubli Tigers 4.60B
Vidhyadhar Patil Bengaluru Blasters 8.40B
KV Aneesh Mangalore Dragons 1B

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

