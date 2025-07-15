Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025: Full List of Players Sold Including RCB and KKR Stars

Here's the full list of sold players in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 auction.

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 auction is currently taking place in Bengaluru, with several players going under the hammer. Quite a few notable player signings have been made so far, with Devdutt Padikkal being the most expensive player at the time of writing this report.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star was acquired by Hubli Tigers for INR 13.20 lakhs. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Manish Pandey, on the other hand, became the joint-second most expensive signing of this auction after he was acquired by Mysore Warriors for INR 12.20 lakhs. Abhinav Manohar, who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025, was acquired by Hubli Tigers for INR 12.20 lakhs.

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 List of Retained Players

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal (INR 14L), Shubhang Hegde (INR 4.3L), Suraj Ahuja (INR 1L), Naveen MG (INR 2.3L)

Mysuru Warriors: Karun Nair (INR 6.8L), Prasidh Krishna (INR 2L), Karthik S U (INR 0.5L), Karthik CA (INR 4.2L)

Shivamogga Lions: Koushik V (INR 5.9L), Nihal Ullal (INR 2.1L), Hardik Raj (INR 5.8L), Avinash D (INR 5.4L)

Hubli Tigers: Manvanth Kumar L (INR 1L), Shrijith KL (INR 2.1L), Cariappa KC (INR 4.2L), Karthikeya KP (INR 1.2L) Gulbarga Mystics: Luvnith Sisodia (INR 7.2L), Pravin Dubey (INR 6.8L), Vyshak V (INR 8.8L), Smaran R (INR 3.15L)

Mangaluru Dragons: Abhilash Shetty (INR 6.3L), Macneil Hadley Noronha (INR 5L), Paras Gurbax Arya (INR 0.5L), Lochan S Gowda (INR 0.5L).

PLAYER TEAM PRICE (₹ Lakhs) CATEGORY Sharath BR Shivamogga Lions 2.20 A Vidwath Kaverappa Shivamogga Lions 10.80 A Ronit More Mangalore Dragons 3.40 A Manish Pandey Mysore Warriors 12.20 A Shreyas Gopal Mangalore Dragons 8.60 A Abhinav Manohar Hubli Tigers 12.20 A Gowtham K Mysore Warriors 4.20 A Devdutt Padikkal Hubli Tigers 13.20 A Siddharth KV Gulbarga Mystics 6.10 B Anirudh Joshi Shivamogga Lions 3.60 B Melu Kranti Kumar Mangalore Dragons 5.60 B Rohan Bengaluru Blasters 2.60 B Chetan LR Bengaluru Blasters 5.20 B Yashovardhan Parantap Mysore Warriors 2 B Venkatesh M Mysore Warriors 2 B Mohsin Khan Bengaluru Blasters 1 B Mohammed Taha Hubli Tigers 4.60 B Vidhyadhar Patil Bengaluru Blasters 8.40 B KV Aneesh Mangalore Dragons 1 B

