Mandeep Singh Tripura Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
news

Former Punjab Kings Star Leaves Team Ahead of 2024-25 Domestic Season Despite No Clarity of New Team

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: August 28, 2025
2 min read

He led Tripura in all formats during the 2024-25 season.

Mandeep Singh Tripura Ranji Trophy Vijay Hazare Trophy Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Former Punjab Kings batter Mandeep Singh has decided to move away from Tripura ahead of the 2025-26 domestic season. Mandeep ended his stint at Tripura, spending just one season with the team. However, the confirmation of his next team in the upcoming season is still awaited. 

“Thank you, Tripura CA, for allowing me to play last season. I enjoyed my time there,” Mandeep wrote in an Instagram post. “Made some wonderful memories on and off the field. Wishing the team success for the upcoming season. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

Mandeep Singh Parts Ways From Tripura, Team Fails To Qualify

Mandeep had shifted to Tripura after a 15-year stint with Punjab. The move came after he powered Punjab to end their Syed Mushtaq Ali title drought in his last season. Notably, this marked their first SMAT title win in 30 years.

The Punjab batter led Tripura across formats. He represented the state in six Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) matches apiece. He also captained Tripura in seven Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy games in the 2024-25 season.  The 33-year-old batter, who has also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), displayed good form, crossing the fifty-run mark in every game he played last season. 

He smashed an unbeaten 124 and made five half-centuries in the Ranji Trophy. The right-hand batter then scored three half-centuries in the VHT, with the best score reading at 94 against Bengal. He continued his exceptional run, scoring two fifties in the SMAT. Despite his outstanding season, Mandeep couldn’t lead his side to the knockout stage in any of the competitions across formats.

ALSO READ:

Hanuma Vihari And Vijay Shankar Join Tripura

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, two Indian players, Vijay Shankar and Hanuma Vihari, have shifted their base to Tripura. Vihari’s announcement came via a social media post, while Shankar confirmed the news to Cricbuzz. 

Both players reportedly have received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their previous state boards – Shankar from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association and Vihari from Andhra. Both players will now be available for Tripura for the upcoming season. Vihari is expected to lead Tripura in the Elite division across all three domestic tournaments—the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

