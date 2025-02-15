News
news
Last updated: February 15, 2025

MI Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur Wreaks Havoc with 4464 in WPL 2025, DC Bowler has the Last Laugh

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

She was batting at a monstrous strike rate of 190.90.

Mumbai Indians’ Harmanpreet Kaur announced her presence in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 with a dashing knock of 44 off 22 balls at a monstrous strike rate of 190.90. Before departing, the skipper wreaked havoc on Delhi Capitals’ Annabel Sutherland with 18 runs during the 11th over. Harman struck 4464 consecutively.

Recovering from the damage, the Australian bowler quickly completed her revenge on the fifth ball of the over. Sutherland bamboozled Harman with a wide outside off and debutant Niki Prasad made no mistake at deep point.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Entertaining Knock

Put to bat first at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara for the second encounter of the league, MI lost both openers to DC’s ace bowler Shikha Pandey. Walking in at No. 4, Harman anchored the innings. Her blazing knock of 42 included four boundaries and three maximums. She truly played a skipper’s knock with Nat Sciver-Brunt on the other end of the wicket.

Harmanpreet was aiming for an expeditious half-century before Sutherland ended a dangerous-looking partnership between the two righties.

The inaugural champions, MI and two-time runner-ups, DC share an interesting match-up in the women’s coveted league. The two teams have faced each other five times so far including the IPL 2023 Final. Harmanpreet’s team hold a slight edge with three wins. The WPL 2025 Match 2 happens to be their sixth clash.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

