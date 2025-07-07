Former RCB Star Skips Test Series For MLC 2025 & The Hundred; Set To Make Waves At IPL 2026 Auction Too

New Zealand are scheduled to play Zimbabwe in two Tests starting July 30.

Opting out of national games to focus on franchise leagues around the world is slowly becoming the norm. A few days ago, we spoke about a few players who have chosen to hang their boots from international cricket to focus on T20 leagues around the globe. New Zealand are set to tour Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series. This will take place after their T20I tri-series comprising the hosts Zimbabwe, South Africa, and New Zealand. The Kiwis declared their squad for the two Tests recently. Former RCB star Michael Bracewell is set to miss the series due to his commitments for The Hundred. On the other hand, fast bowler Kyle Jamieson has made himself unavailable, citing the birth of his child.

Bracewell will play for the Southern Brave for a price of £2,00,000. This was a deal that was agreed upon and factored into his central contracts at New Zealand Cricket. The Kiwis head coach, Rob Walter stated that he understands and respects the decision of both these players. He expressed that their expertise will be dearly missed. But the fact that this series is not a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle did have a say in influencing the decision. Spinner Ajaz Patel and Henry Nicholls have been added to the squad.

“Michael was up front with New Zealand Cricket about his availability for this tour during the contracting process. While all Test matches are hugely special and important, the fact that these Tests aren’t part of the ICC World Test Championship did influence the discussions on this occasion”, said Walter.

ALSO READ:

Michael Bracewell – RCB Star in Making a Strong Case

The New Zealand all-rounder went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions for the 2025 season. Bracewell was a part of the RCB setup in 2023. He was roped in as a replacement for Will Jacks. Moreover, his performances in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 portray immense potential. The Kiwi player has scored almost 200 runs for MI New York in eight innings. He has been unbeaten in three out of the eight innings. He averages 39.40 with the bat and strikes at almost 144. Bracewell anchored the chase for MI against the Seattle Orcas. He scored 50 runs off 35 deliveries to guide his team home. Against the Washington Freedom, he scored a quickfire 42 off 24 balls featuring 5 boundaries and a solitary six.

The 34-year-old RCB star has contributed immensely to the success of the MI New York in the MLC this year. Moreover, the left-handed explosive batter is set to feature in The Hundred later this year. He has managed to grab one of the top-tier contracts available. This indicates the franchise’s trust in his abilities. His stints in the MLC as well as The Hundred later this year will be a deciding factor for landing an IPL contract. Bracewell has proven many times in the past that he is a brilliant all-rounder. His ability with the bat to finish games at the death is tremendous. Having said that, he can bowl a couple of good overs for the team, given his ability to bowl off-spin.

New Zealand’s Squad For the Tests Against Zimbabwe

The Kiwis have roped in Matthew Fisher, one of the fastest bowlers in the country. Coach Rob Walter expressed that the team was really happy to have him. Moreover, Ben Sears is also unavailable for the tour, as he is nursing a side injury that he suffered during an MLC 2025 game. To add to that, it will take another two to four weeks of recovery.

“Matt’s someone we’re really excited about. He’s one of the fastest bowlers in the country, and we think he’s got an X-factor. We’re blessed to have a large number of strong, fast bowlers in this country, and we’re looking forward to adding Matt into that mix now, giving him a little bit of touring experience and a taste of what it means to be part of the Black Caps”, Walter expressed.

New Zealand’s Squad for the Two Tests vs Zimbabwe: Tom Latham (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Will Young.

