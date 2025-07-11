News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Babar Azam
news

Did Former RCB Coach Ask Babar Azam To Take Up Wicket-Keeping To Regain His Place in Pakistan T20I Side?

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: July 11, 2025
4 min read

He has taken part in 128 T20I games, scoring 4223 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 129.2. 

Babar Azam

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam continues to remain off the radar for the selection of the T20I team. The veteran batter failed to make it to the Pakistan team for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Ever since Babar’s ouster, a lot of reports have been going around that the white-ball coach Mike Hesson has asked Babar to keep wickets if he wants a place in the T20I team.

As of now, Babar has never played as a wicketkeeper in his career. He is still in the ODI set-up, but then his stock has fallen in the shortest format of the game, with Pakistan taking part in a five-T20I series against New Zealand and a three-match one against Bangladesh without him. 

Why Is Babar Azam Not in Pakistan T20I Side?

Amidst all the speculations, Hesson responded by saying that he did not make any suggestion to Babar. After the reports came out in the public domain, a lot of former cricketers criticised the former New Zealand coach. Rashid Latif, Basit Ali, Moin Khan, and Sikander Bakht all expressed their disappointment. 

ALSO READ:

“Firstly, Babar Azam is not seen as a wicketkeeping option, no. Not sure where that came from, but I have heard that speculation. Babar is competing for one of the opening positions at the moment. But obviously we have Fakhar [Zaman] and Saim [Ayub] in those two roles at the moment, so he’s competing for that”, Hesson said.

The likes of Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub have had a topsy-turvy run in recent matches. Zaman has struggled with injuries, while Saim Ayub has shown glimpses of his talent but failed to make it big. As of now, Zaman has played 93 T20I games, scoring 1849 runs at a strike rate of 132.6. Ayub, on the other hand, has taken part in 30 T20I matches where he collected 547 runs at a strike rate of 138.5.

Babar Azam T20I Stats

Babar’s strike rate has been very poor in the shortest format of the game (129.22 overall after 128 T20Is). He has been following the same old school ways of runs aggregation in an increasingly cut-throat era. As of now, Babar has taken part in 128 T20I games, scoring 4223 runs at an ordinary strike rate of 129.2. 

Live – oneday – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

247/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, Test, 2025
13 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld
ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Germany GER

Belgium BEL

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Turkey TRK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Gibraltar GBT

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Bulgaria BUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Turkey TRK

Gibraltar GBT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

French Eiffels FELW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Belgium Belforts BBW

Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
French Eiffels FELW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
ECS-W Belgium, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Belgium Jeanekens BJKW

Luxembourg Mullerthals LMLW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Ostend Tigers OSTG

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
91 Yards Club 91YC

7/0

City Cricket Club CCC

133/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Dubai Capitals DC

Hobart Hurricanes HH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown
Global Super League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Guyana Amazon Warriors GAW

Central Stags CD

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Jersey JER

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Northern Ireland
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Gujrat Cricket Club GUJCC

Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Super Lanka SUL

Royal Lions CC RLC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

203/8

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

94/10

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 109 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Malawi ML

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
12 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Worcestershire WOR

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – London
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Durham DURH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
11 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham Women DUR-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings

“No doubt strike rate is important in T20 cricket but you have to combine it with a volume of runs. Babar is one of many who have the ability to make those improvements. And I’m here to work with them and help them. In the last month or so, he’s made some really good changes. It’s not just a matter of going from 125 to 150, it’s a matter of increasing what you can offer because we’re no doubt often 30-40 runs short with the bat. So, we need to find a way of getting that”, he added.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan T20I Series

Babar has been made a part of the camp in Karachi alongside Mohammad Rizwan, who is also out of the Bangladesh tour, which starts on July 20. The series against the Bangla Tigers will be Hesson’s first in the job, as he looks to build the team from scratch under new captain Salman Agha.

The T20I series between Bangladesh and Pakistan will commence on July 20. All the matches are slated to take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufyan Moqim. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Babar Azam
Mike Hesson
Mohammad Rizwan
Pakistan Cricket
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

Former KKR Star Shines in GSL 2025 Opener, Makes Strong Case for a Bid in IPL 2026 Auction

He was named the Player of the Match.
11:51 am
Sagar Paul

[WATCH] Jadeja Rolls Ball on the Ground, Tempts Root to Run During ENG vs IND 3rd Test

England are 251/3 on stumps on Day 1.
1:02 am
Amogh Bodas
nitish-reddy-reveals-he-spoke-to-pat-cummins-about-bowling-in-english-conditions

Nitish Reddy Reveals He Spoke to THIS Player About Bowling in English Conditions

Nitish Kumar Reddy hastaken two wickets in the ongoing third England vs India Test.
12:49 am
Vishnu PN
Wiaan Mulder Reveals What Brian Lara Told Him After He Declared On 367 Not Out

Wiaan Mulder Reveals What Brian Lara Told Him After He Declared On 367 Not Out

South Africa won the second Test by an innings and 236 runs.
11:45 pm
Amogh Bodas
Ireland Star Curtis Campher Creates History by Taking Five Wickets From Five Balls in Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match

Ireland Star Creates History by Taking Five Wickets From Five Balls in Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy Match

He achieved the feat while playing for Munster Reds against North West Warriors.
10:19 pm
Vishnu PN
why is rishabh pant not playing today what happened eng vs ind 3rd Test

Why is Rishabh Pant Not Playing in ENG vs IND 3rd Test? Here’s What Happened

9:35 pm
CX Staff Writer
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.