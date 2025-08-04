Mobile Phone Usage Near Boundary Ropes In Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) Raises Suspicions, Questions

The DPL 2025 match between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Strikers witnessed a bizarre incident.
Controversy erupted during the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) match between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. During the match, a ball boy was seen using his mobile phone near the boundary ropes.
A photo of the same went viral on micro-blogging platform “X”, with noted journalist Qaiser Mohammad Ali sharing the photo on “X”.
“#DPL2025 SERIOUS #ALERT: How’s this man (see pix) using a mobile inside Arun Jaitley Std during the Outer Delhi-New Delhi #DPL tie on Aug 3? Will #DDCA cancel his accreditation? Will #BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit #ACU act? #BCCI #crickettwitter #corruption #ICC #CricTracker #Cricket,” he captioned.
As per the rules, ball boys are barred from using their mobile phones near the boundary ropes during a match. This is done to ensure that these ball boys remain free from any sort of distractions, and in some cases, the usage of mobile phones could raise security concerns.
83/4
In Sunday’s match, New Delhi Strikers registered a 40-run win over Outer Delhi Warriors after successfully defending their total of 222/7. Having been asked to bat first, opener Shivam Gupta (89) and skipper Himmat Singh (69) played crucial knocks to take New Delhi Strikers to 222/7.
Aatrey Tripathi was the pick of the New Delhi Strikers bowlers with figures of 2/15 as the Outer Delhi Warriors were restricted to 182/4 from 20 overs. Himmat Singh, who also collected a wicket, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.