Mobile Phone Usage Near Boundary Ropes In Delhi Premier League (DPL 2025) Raises Suspicions, Questions
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: August 4, 2025
2 min read

The DPL 2025 match between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Strikers witnessed a bizarre incident.

Controversy erupted during the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) match between Outer Delhi Warriors and New Delhi Strikers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. During the match, a ball boy was seen using his mobile phone near the boundary ropes.

Ball boy’s usage of mobile phone near boundary rope raises questions

A photo of the same went viral on micro-blogging platform “X”, with noted journalist Qaiser Mohammad Ali sharing the photo on “X”.

“#DPL2025 SERIOUS #ALERT: How’s this man (see pix) using a mobile inside Arun Jaitley Std during the Outer Delhi-New Delhi #DPL tie on Aug 3? Will #DDCA cancel his accreditation? Will #BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit #ACU act? #BCCI #crickettwitter #corruption #ICC #CricTracker #Cricket,” he captioned.

As per the rules, ball boys are barred from using their mobile phones near the boundary ropes during a match. This is done to ensure that these ball boys remain free from any sort of distractions, and in some cases, the usage of mobile phones could raise security concerns.

New Delhi Strikers off to a winning start in DPL 2025

In Sunday’s match, New Delhi Strikers registered a 40-run win over Outer Delhi Warriors after successfully defending their total of 222/7. Having been asked to bat first, opener Shivam Gupta (89) and skipper Himmat Singh (69) played crucial knocks to take New Delhi Strikers to 222/7.

ALSO READ:

Aatrey Tripathi was the pick of the New Delhi Strikers bowlers with figures of 2/15 as the Outer Delhi Warriors were restricted to 182/4 from 20 overs. Himmat Singh, who also collected a wicket, was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Cricket
Delhi Premier League
DPL 2025
New Delhi Strikers
Outer Delhi Warriors
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.