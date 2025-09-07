Mohammad Nawaz Hat-Trick The Key Highlight As Pakistan Lift Tri-Series Title – Full Summary of AFG vs PAK Final

Pakistan lost just one game in the tri-series.

A Final showdown before the ultimate showdown! Afghanistan and Pakistan are battling it out in the Final of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Tri-series in Sharjah. The two teams were involved in a tri-series along with hosts UAE, as a part of their preparation for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

The coveted event is set to be hosted by the UAE, and will commence from September 9. After the event being played in the 50-over format in 2023, it will now take place in the shortest format of the game over a period of three weeks. Eight teams are scheduled to participate in the league. The teams are segregated in two groups of four teams each. The top two teams will qualify for the Super 4s, which will then lead to the ultimate battle.

Salman Agha won the toss in the Final of the tri-series against Afghanistan and decided to bat first. In a match as big as the Final, it is always considered better to have runs on the board. But Pakistan were not really able to execute their plans. Their batting faltered once again, and they could only post a total of 141/8 on the board. None of the batters were able to cross the 30-run mark.

However, Afghanistan were bundled out for a mere 66, thanks to some incredible bowling by Mohammad Nawaz. As a result, Pakistan lifted the Tri-series title with a win by 75 runs.

Pakistan’s Indecision With the Spot Of Mohammad Haris

For a considerable time now, the Shaheens have persisted with Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman as their top three. Their performances have been scattered and the three batters have not been consistent at all. But all said and done, they are the favourites to hold their spots come the big tournament. Skipper Salman Agha will take the No.4 spot. This means that there is no place for Haris in the top four.

Now the problem is, Mohammad Haris is used to playing in the top-order for almost all his career. Given an opportunity down the order, he has failed to perform and has shown no signs of improvement. His average anywhere below the No.3 spot in the shortest format does not cross the 15-run mark. And this is a real problem for Salman Agha and the team management. They need to figure a way out of the muddle.

It is very evident that if Pakistan have to play Mohammad Haris, he has to feature in the top three. Otherwise, it will be wise to look for options. In the Final against Afghanistan, Haris came in to bat at six, and was dismissed for a mere two off just three deliveries. His performances down the order have not induced any confidence. This is because the way he builds his innings does not resonate with the requirements of the lower-order.

Mohammad Nawaz Spins a Web Around Afghanistan

It was all going very well for Afghanistan. They had restricted the Pakistanis to a mere 141/8. The target seemed well within reach. But it was not be be. After the decent start which they got, the Afghans lost their way completely and ended up losing the Final by a margin of 75 runs. Sediqullah Atal fell in the fifth over of the second innings, and this sparked a collapse which was difficult to contain.

All the bowlers except Saim Ayub made an appearance in the wickets column. But the star for Pakistan was Mohammad Nawaz, who registered a five-wicket haul. And it does not end here. He went on to pick up a hat-trick en route to his fifer, something which he will hold dear to his heart. The five wickets came in a crucial game and at a crucial juncture in the game, when the Men in Green needed it the most.

Nawaz is a sure starter for Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. Along with his bowling, his exploits with the bat are also known to the cricketing world. The left-hander can hit the long ball, and often finds himself in the lower middle-order. With this performance just before the commencement of the Asia Cup, it will boost the confidence of the Shaheens ahead of their opener.

