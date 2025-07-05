News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
news

‘Does The Dirty Job’ – India Player Gets Pat On Back From Bowling Coach During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 6, 2025
4 min read

India's bowling coach Morne Morkel attended the Press Conference after the fourth day's play.

1014 runs by India in a Test match! The ENG vs IND series is going full throttle. India are on another level on the batting front. Skipper Shubman Gill has smashed 430 runs in the match, 23 more than what England scored in their first innings. After scoring 587 batting first, the Indians managed to skittle England out for 407. They once had the Three Lions reeling at 84/5, but a 303-run stand between Jamie Smith and Harry Brook carried them past the 400-run mark. For the visitors, Mohammed Siraj was the hero. In the absence of their frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah, it was important for someone to step up. Mohammed Siraj did, and how! The speedster finished with a spell of 6/70 in the first innings, to help India set up a 180-run lead.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

145/9

Pamir Legends PAL

103/10

Hindukush Strikers won by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

143/5

Mahipar Stars MPS

141/7

Maiwand Champions won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Indonesia INA

Philippines PHL

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

232/10

Bangladesh BAN

248/10

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 16 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

97/6

Sofia Stars SOST

100/0

Sofia Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

152/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

151/3

MUS Akademik Ravens won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

81/0

BSCU All Stars BSAS

77/9

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 10 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

144/1

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

122/6

Sofia Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 22 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

155/7

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

176/0

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 21 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Scorchers Women SCO-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Typhoons Women TYP-W

Dragons Women DGW-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Netherlands NED

161/3

Jersey JER

160/7

Netherlands beat Jersey by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

122/9

Italy ITA

127/3

Italy beat Guernsey by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
England U19 ENGU19

308/10

India U19 INDU19

363/9

India U19 beat England U19 by 55 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
Singapore Womens SIN-W

25/4

Indonesia Women INA-W

70/4

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Womens by 18 runs (D/L) method

Indonesia Women beat Singapore Women by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
Stack CC STCC

254/4

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

14/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
MEC Study Group MECS

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

114/9

Malaysia Blues MB

166/7

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Reds MR

172/6

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

80/10

Malaysia Reds won by 92 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

142/5

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

145/2

New Zealand Women A beat England Women A by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
Germany GER

145/5

Malawi ML

144/8

Germany beat Malawi by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Germany GER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Tanzania TAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Bulawayo
South Africa tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Piton Strikers PTS

95/3

Bamboo Blasters BMB

89/8

Piton Strikers beat Bamboo Blasters by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
Whiptail Smashers WTS

32/1

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
07 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Lancashire LAN

178/6

Derbyshire DER

136/6

Lancashire beat Derbyshire by 42 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

126/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Glamorgan GLAM

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Chesterfield
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Derbyshire DER

Yorkshire YOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Hampshire HAM

Somerset SOM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Nottinghamshire NOT

Leicestershire LEI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Middlesex MID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
Surrey SURR

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Lancashire Women LAN-W

55/2

Essex Women ESS-W

47/7

Lancashire Women beat Essex Women by 8 wickets (D/L) method

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Durham Women DUR-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Surrey Women SUR-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Fixtures Standings

Chasing 608, England ended Day 4 at 72/3. Openers Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley as well as Joe Root have been sent back in the hut already. India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel was all praises for the pacers after the fourth day’s play. The former South African pacer attended the Press Conference and gave his insights on the visitors’ bowling, the declaration decision, as well as Siraj’s bowling. The coach was all praises for Akash Deep, who dismantled England’s top-order late on Day 4. The South African legend also mentioned that the Indians expected two or three wickets by the end of day’s play, and they were happy that they got there.

“Very happy with the performance. As for Akash Deep, he is an attacking bowler always asking questions on the stumps. Nice sign for us to see him run in like that after coming from an injury. Hopefully, he will play that Joe Root dismissal delivery on his phone tonight”, said India’s bowling coach.

On Mohammed Siraj Taking Responsibility in ENG vs IND Series

Jasprit Bumrah not playing this Test match was a shock decision for a lot of spectators. With India being unable to defend 371 in the previous Test at Headingley, questions were always going to be raised over Bumrah’s exclusion from this Test. But there’s a pattern with Siraj. Some players raise their game when entrusted with responsibility. And the Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer is surely one of those. Siraj always tends to put his hand up for the team in the absence of Bumrah. And this Test was no different. Morkel said in the press conference that he has a lot of respect for the Indian pacer. The bowling coach also went on to say that Siraj is the one who does the dirty job for the team.

“Mohammed Siraj is a guy I have a lot of respect for. He bowls with his heart on his sleeve. Sometimes he tries too hard and that might create a bit of inconsistency in his bowling. But we don’t give him enough credit. He does the dirty job for the team”, said a very proud Morkel.

ALSO READ:

On the Decision to Declare

Once India crossed the 450-run lead mark, declaration was always a question of when. A declaration generally means that one believes they’re ahead in the game. And given the way the Three Lions have been playing their cricket, there was no doubt that they would go for the chase. Hence, India thought of some more cushion in terms of runs on the board. Morkel said that the team was constantly in talks about the timing of declaration. He expressed that the wicket is behaving quite well, and one really cannot control the weather. The 40-year-old bowling coach also took a dig at Harry Brook, who had given a bold statement in the presser after the day’s play on Day 3.

“We did speak a lot during the day [about declaration]. It is a good wicket. We can’t really control the weather. We wanted two to three wickets today, and we are happy that we got them. Harry Brook mentioned last evening that they will go for the chase. So we have an exciting day of cricket [Day 5]”, said India’s bowling coach.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
England
India
Mohammed Siraj
Morne Morkel
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

Related posts

Akash Deep bowled Joe Root Edgbaston ENG vs IND 2nd Test Watch video

[WATCH] Akash Deep Cleans Up Joe Root With A Peach, Signals ‘I Am Here To Stay’ At Dressing Room During ENG vs IND 2nd Test

10:55 pm
CX Staff Writer
Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

‘It’s Going To Rain’ – Harry Brook Cheekily Asks Shubman Gill To Take The Draw After 450-Run Lead

Harry Brook and Shubman Gill were involved in a friendly banter during the second England vs India Test.
11:36 pm
Vishnu PN
Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill's Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Virat Kohli Reacts To Shubman Gill’s Record-Breaking Knocks In Edgbaston Test vs England

Shubman Gill has scored 585 runs from four innings against England so far.
11:12 pm
Vishnu PN

CSK Replace Rajasthan Royals Star At Sister Franchise in MLC 2025 For Underrated Proteas Fast Bowler

The Texas Super Kings will play their last game against the Seattle Orcas.
9:42 pm
Amogh Bodas

India Set To Grant Harry Brook His Wish, England Batter Forced To Walk The Talk

Harry Brook amassed 158 off 234 balls in the first innings.
9:12 pm
Aditya Ighe
TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details

TNPL 2025 Final Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025 Final Live Telecast in India?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will clash for the TNPL 2025 title tomorrow.
9:07 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.