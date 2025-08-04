Mohammed Siraj Reveals Downloading ‘Believe Wallpaper’ From Google After Taking Matchwinning Fifer in ENG vs IND 5th Test

India pulled off an incredible win in the ENG vs IND 5th Test and a chief architect of that success was pacer Mohammed Siraj.

India pulled off an incredible win in the ENG vs IND 5th Test and a chief architect of that success was pacer Mohammed Siraj. The Indian speedster took a fifer in the second innings as the visitors registered a narrow six-run win.

The win was even more special since all the odds were stacked against India with England needing just 35 runs to win and four wickets in hand on the final day.

However, Siraj, who had already taken a four-wicket haul in the first innings, took three of the remaining four wickets to seal the deal for India.

Interestingly, this inspired performance came from Siraj after he had almost cost India the match. On Day 4, when Harry Brook was batting on 19, Siraj took his catch but ended up stepping on the boundary rope and now just awarded six runs, but a major lifeline. Brook eventually went on to score a century, slamming 111 and took the game away from India alongside Root’s 105.

Speaking about the incident after leading India to a win, Siraj revealed that he felt responsible for yesterday’s mishap and downloaded an inspirational picture from Google and made it his wallpaper on the phone ahead of Day 5.

“(Jaisa me subhah utha mene google kiya aur wallpaper download kar liya. (Woke up thinking , I will be the gamechanger, 1googled an emoji for believe & made it my wallpaper thinking I will do it.),” said Siraj.

Led by the young Shubman Gill, a team sans stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, put up an audacious performance to earn a 2-2 series draw after overcoming multiple challenges. Mohammed Siraj also earned the player of the match award for his match haul of nine wickets. He eventually finished the series as the leading wicket-taker with 23 scalps in nine innings at an average of 32.43.

“India deserved to be two-all for the amount of good cricket they have played in this series. The final scoreline was well and truly deserved, 2-2, and it was very fitting that Mohammed Siraj was the man to get that final wicket. He has bowled his heart out. He had the traumatic moment here on the boundary, going over and stepping over Brook. He had a traumatic moment at Lords, being the last man out with 22 to get. He deserved to get that final wicket. Brilliant scenes, not just here but throughout the last six weeks,” said former England captain Nasser Hussain.

After doing an impeccable task on his maiden Test series, Shubman Gill’s next assignment as captain will be a two-Test home series against the West Indies, slated to take place later in October this year.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.