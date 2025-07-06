News
moments-after-edgbaston-defeat-england-add-gus-atkinson-to-squad-ahead-of-lords-test
news

Moments After Edgbaston Defeat, England Add THIS Pacer to Squad Ahead of Lord’s Test

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 6, 2025
1 min read

He last played in England's one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

England have called up pacer Gus Atkinson to their squad for the third Test against India that will take place at Lord’s from July 10. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made the announcement shortly after their 336-run loss to India in the second Test in Edgbaston on Sunday.

Gus Atkinson is returning to the England squad for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe in May.

England have also retained Jofra Archer in the squad for the third Test against India. The Sussex pacer had been included in the England squad for the second Test, but did not play the game.

More to follow…

Cricket
England
England vs India
Gus Atkinson
Surrey
