News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
alex hales most runs in t20 top 5 t20 runs chris gayle cpl 2025
news

Most Runs In T20 History: Forgotten England Star Set To Eclipse Chris Gayle Record Soon

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: August 31, 2025
2 min read

The former opener has been in superb form in T20 leagues

alex hales most runs in t20 top 5 t20 runs chris gayle cpl 2025

Forgotten England opener Alex Hales has closed in on an incredible T20 record on Saturday as he became the third cricketer to cross 14,000 runs in the shortest format and is just 48 runs behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s all-time record of 14,562 runs.

Hales, who is not part of The Hundred 2025, on Saturday blasted 74 off 43 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders in the six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Chris Gayle, Alex Hales and Top 5 highest run-scorers in T20s

In the process, Hales went past West Indies and Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard who had recently gone past 14,000 runs in the CPL 2025.

Gayle, who had called time on his professional career three years ago, played a total of 465 T20s and scored 22 hundreds and 88 fifties at a stunning average of 36 and a strike rate of 144.

If Hales overtakes him in the next match, he will become the highest run-scorer in the T20s in 510 matches. Hales has seven hundreds and 89 fifties to his name.

Player NameRunsInningsAverageStrike Rate
Chris Gayle14567245536.22144.75
Alex Hales1402450530.02145.44
Kieron Pollard1401263431.7150.87
David Warner1359542336.44140.25
Shoaib Malik1357151535.99127.24
Virat Kohli1354339741.92134.67
Jos Buttler1333844035.75145.89
James Vince1256443931.96135.76
Rohit Sharma1224345030.85135.21
Faf du Plessis1190640232.88137.07

Pollard is third in the list with 14,012 runs from 713 matches at a strike rate of 150 and an average of 31.

Former Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad great David Warner is fourth highest run-scorer in the format with 13,595 runs from 424 matches including eight hundreds and 113 fifties.

Former Pakistan Shoaib Malik is the fifth highest run-scorer in T20s with 13,571 runs with a strike rate of 127, average of 35. Malik has fifties to his name.

Alex Hales ignored for England despite superb T20 form

Hales, who was banned by the ECB in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance, was kept out of the national team reckoning for three years which prompted him to become a T20 globetrotter.

However, his performances got him another chance for England in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia which proved to be a masterstroke by skipper Jos Buttler.

Hales blasted 212 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 147 as England went on to lift the title for the second time. It was also the last time Hales played T20Is.

Alex Hales
Caribbean Premier League 2025
CPL 2025
England
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Monty Panesar Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Did Track Record As Captain Work Against Shreyas Iyer for India Selection? Former England Player Opines Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

Despite putting up a stunning show in the IPL 2025, the batter missed out on securing a place in India's Asia Cup 2025 squad.
5:38 pm
Sreejita Sen
Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final

Did Mohammed Shami Suffer Another Injury Scare During Duleep Trophy Quarter-Final?

Mohammed Shami was making his return to First-Class cricket since November 2024.
5:42 pm
Vishnu PN
ayush badoni north zone duleep trophy lsg retentions list ipl 2026

LSG Star Smashes Brilliant Double Hundred Ahead Of IPL 2026 Auction

The youngster has been one of the best performers for LSG
4:13 pm
Samarnath Soory
South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

South Zone Spinner Sai Kishore To Miss Duleep Trophy Semi-Final Against North Zone After Failing To Recover From Finger Injury

He had also missed the Buchi Babu tournament because of the injury.
3:46 pm
Vishnu PN
Rajsthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals Batter Nitish Rana Opens Up On His Heated Exchange With LSG Spinner Digvesh Rathi in DPL 2025

Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions will clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final tonight.
3:30 pm
Sreejita Sen
Akeal Hosein snared three wickets and conceded only 27 runs at an economy rate of 6.75.

Another Match-Winning Spell From Rising Hopeful in CPL 2025 Puts Him Firmly on the IPL 2026 Auction Radar

He has seen a sharp rise as a white-ball bowler.
11:15 am
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.