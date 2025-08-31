Most Runs In T20 History: Forgotten England Star Set To Eclipse Chris Gayle Record Soon

The former opener has been in superb form in T20 leagues

Forgotten England opener Alex Hales has closed in on an incredible T20 record on Saturday as he became the third cricketer to cross 14,000 runs in the shortest format and is just 48 runs behind West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s all-time record of 14,562 runs.

Hales, who is not part of The Hundred 2025, on Saturday blasted 74 off 43 balls for Trinbago Knight Riders in the six-wicket win over Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025.

Chris Gayle, Alex Hales and Top 5 highest run-scorers in T20s

In the process, Hales went past West Indies and Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard who had recently gone past 14,000 runs in the CPL 2025.

Gayle, who had called time on his professional career three years ago, played a total of 465 T20s and scored 22 hundreds and 88 fifties at a stunning average of 36 and a strike rate of 144.

If Hales overtakes him in the next match, he will become the highest run-scorer in the T20s in 510 matches. Hales has seven hundreds and 89 fifties to his name.

Player Name Runs Innings Average Strike Rate Chris Gayle 145672 455 36.22 144.75 Alex Hales 14024 505 30.02 145.44 Kieron Pollard 14012 634 31.7 150.87 David Warner 13595 423 36.44 140.25 Shoaib Malik 13571 515 35.99 127.24 Virat Kohli 13543 397 41.92 134.67 Jos Buttler 13338 440 35.75 145.89 James Vince 12564 439 31.96 135.76 Rohit Sharma 12243 450 30.85 135.21 Faf du Plessis 11906 402 32.88 137.07

Pollard is third in the list with 14,012 runs from 713 matches at a strike rate of 150 and an average of 31.

Former Australia and Sunrisers Hyderabad great David Warner is fourth highest run-scorer in the format with 13,595 runs from 424 matches including eight hundreds and 113 fifties.

Former Pakistan Shoaib Malik is the fifth highest run-scorer in T20s with 13,571 runs with a strike rate of 127, average of 35. Malik has fifties to his name.

Alex Hales ignored for England despite superb T20 form

Hales, who was banned by the ECB in 2019 after testing positive for a banned substance, was kept out of the national team reckoning for three years which prompted him to become a T20 globetrotter.

However, his performances got him another chance for England in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia which proved to be a masterstroke by skipper Jos Buttler.

Hales blasted 212 runs from six innings at a strike rate of 147 as England went on to lift the title for the second time. It was also the last time Hales played T20Is.