MP T20 League Rookie Smashes 34-ball 100; Draws Attention of Scouts Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

He scored 133 runs from 48 balls to help his team to victory.

Bundelkhand Bulls batter Abhishek Pathak scored a 34-ball century during a match of Madhya Pradesh T20 League (MP T20 League) against Jabalpur Royal Lions in Gwalior on Saturday.

The 28-year-old played a match-winning knock of 133 runs from just 48 deliveries as Bundelkhand Bulls defeated Jabalpur Royal Lions by 19 runs. Abhishek’s knock is surely set to catch the eye of several Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises ahead of the 2026 season’s auction.

Abhishek Pathak’s exploits in MP T20 League 2024

Abhishek Pathak had turned up for the Jabalpur Royal Lions in the 2024 edition of the MP T20 League and enjoyed a stellar season with the bat. He finished as the second-highest run-getter in the tournament last season with 269 runs from five matches, only four runs behind Aniket Verma who finished with 273 runs.

Abhishek, though, registered the highest individual score last season when he slammed an unbeaten 142 runs from 62 deliveries in the final against Bhopal Leopards. That knock consisted 12 fours and 11 sixes with a strike-rate of 229.03. He won the Player of the Match award as the Jabalpur Lions defeated Bhopal Leopards by 33 runs to clinch the title.

Coming back to the ongoing season, the right-handed batter scored 75 runs from just 22 deliveries to help Bundelkhand Bulls beat Indore Pink Panthers by seven wickets three days ago.

He slammed nine fours and six sixes and registered a mammoth strike-rate of 340.91. Abhishek Pathak and Karan Tahliyani had forged 99 runs for the first wicket to help Bundelkhand Bulls chase down a mammoth total of 245 in 19 overs.

Abhishek has enjoyed another stellar run this season, aggregating 229 runs from five matches at a strike-rate of 248.91. He is currently in third place in the top run-getters standings this season.

How Bundelkhand Bulls defeated Jabalpur Royal Lions

Bundelkhand Bulls won the toss and opted to bat against Jabalpur Royal Lions and that turned out to be the right decision. Apart from Abhishek, fellow opener Karan Tahliyani (45), Harsh Gawali (38) and Gaitam Joshi (24) scored vital runs to take Bundelkhand Bulls to 246/6.

Ritik Tada, who scored 75 runs from 30 balls, was the standout performer for Jabalpur Royal Lions, but a majority of the other batters failed to step up. Jabalpur were all out for 227 in 19.1 overs. Omkar Nath Singh was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/37.

Where the teams stand in MP T20 League 2025

The race for the semi-finals in the 2025 MP T20 League is heating up. Bundelkhand Bulls are in sixth place in the seven-team standings with four points from five matches. Jabalpur Royal Lions, on the other hand, are in fourth place with five points from six matches.

