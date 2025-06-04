News
Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2
news

Mumbai Indians Star Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: June 4, 2025 - 2 min read

He scored an unbeaten 50 runs from 27 balls.

Mumbai Indians Star Suryakumar Yadav Smashes Quickfire Fifty in Mumbai T20 League Days After Team Crashes Out of IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Swashbuckling middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav turned up for Triumphant Knights MNE in a game of T20 Mumbai League 2025 against Eagle Thane Strikers in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Suryakumar Yadav is playing just three days after turning up for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), which took place on June 1.

Suryakumar Yadav scores quickfire fifty in Mumbai T20 League

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 50 runs from 27 balls, hitting eight fours and just one six. His knock, along with opener Jigar Rana’s half-century helped Triumph Knights MNE register a total of 179/7 from 20 overs.

At the time of writing the report, Eagle Thane Strikers were 30/0 in the third over.

Suryakumar Yadav’s IPL 2025 campaign

Suryakumar Yadav ended as the second highest run-getter in IPL 2025, behind Gujarat Titans (GT) batter Sai Sudharsan (759 runs from 15 matches).

The Mumbai Indians veteran, on the other hand, concluded his season with 717 runs from 16 matches at a strike-rate of 167.91. This included five half-centuries with his highest score of 73* coming against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium.

ALSO READ:

Mumbai Indians lost four out of their first five games in IPL 2025 but went onto win six out of their next seven matches. The Hardik Pandya-led side eventually qualified for the IPL playoffs after finishing in fourth place with 16 points from 14 matches.

The five-time champions got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Eliminator, beating Hardik Pandya’s former side by 20 runs. However, Mumbai Indians lost to eventual runners-up Punjab Kings by five wickets in Qualifier 2 as their wait for their sixth IPL title went on once again.

