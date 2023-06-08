"Underground Hone ka Samay Aa gaya" - Netizens blast out in languish after Virat Kohli departs cheaply

Following the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara, there was hope that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would stabilize India's innings and bridge the gap.

On the second day of the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 Final, the Indian bowlers breathed a sigh of relief when they successfully bowled Australia out for 469 runs. However, what unfolded next was a distressing sight for Indian fans worldwide as Team India experienced a disastrous collapse, resulting in the quick departures of their top batters.

Following the early dismissals of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Cheteshwar Pujara, there was hope that Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane would stabilize India's innings and bridge the gap. Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worse when Mitchell Starc swiftly removed Kohli for a mere 14 runs off 31 balls. Starc executed an off-cutter delivery, but the bounce didn't favor Kohli as the ball grazed the edge of his bat, clipped his gloves, and landed directly into the hands of Steve Smith, positioned at second slip.

Smith displayed impeccable timing in his jump and skillfully caught the ball, leading to Kohli's departure from the crease. Consequently, India found themselves in a dire situation at 71/4 after 18.2 overs. Prior to Kohli's dismissal, Australian captain Pat Cummins had already given his side a perfect start by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The Australian bowlers capitalized on the momentum gained from Rohit's dismissal, with Scott Boland striking in the subsequent over to send Shubman Gill back to the pavilion. Cheteshwar Pujara, India's Test specialist who had recently enjoyed a remarkable County stint in England, failed to meet expectations and lost his wicket in a similar fashion to Gill.

In the seven innings that Kohli has played at The Oval so far, he has amassed 183 runs at an average of 26.14. His highest score of 50 remains his sole half-century at this venue. Despite a decline in India's batting performance, Ravindra Jadeja and Rahane took charge of the innings. However, the Australian bowlers continued to trouble India, causing further challenges for the team.