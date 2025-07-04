News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
he-will-learn-from-this-exposure-former-india-head-coach ravi shastri-backs-shubman-gill-to-do-well-as-new-test-skipper-as-england-tests-set-to-begin
news

Not Gautam Gambhir, THIS Former India Coach First Identified Shubman Gill As Captain Back In 2021

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
Last updated: July 4, 2025
3 min read

Gill was promoted to a leadership role for India earlier this year

he-will-learn-from-this-exposure-former-india-head-coach ravi shastri-backs-shubman-gill-to-do-well-as-new-test-skipper-as-england-tests-set-to-begin

A couple of years ago, not many would have expected Shubman Gill to be leading India in Tests. The Punjab youngster was averaging around 40 with all four of his hundreds and three half-centuries coming at home since the beginning of 2023.

The only overseas hundred he had scored since his debut in 2020 came in Chattogram against a below-par Bangladesh attack. Gill was averaging 29 in overseas Test until the England series and had scored only 367 runs from 14 innings in the last two years.

His failures in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy also made former India captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth label him ‘overrated’ in the red-ball format.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Pamir Legends PAL

154/8

Mahipar Stars MPS

128/10

Pamir Legends beat Mahipar Stars by 26 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

151/5

Maiwand Champions MDS

145/8

Hindukush Strikers beat Maiwand Champions by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

98/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

96/3

BSCU All Stars beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

127/3

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

125/3

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat CC Yullis-MU Trakia by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

123/3

BCC Spartan BSP

127/2

BCC Spartan beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BCC Spartan BSP

165/3

BSCU All Stars BSAS

130/5

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BSCU All Stars BSAS

70/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Jersey JER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Guernsey GUE

Italy ITA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:05 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Indonesia Women tour of Singapore, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Singapore Womens SIN-W

Indonesia Women INA-W

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Bader & Nie Cricket Club BNC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

96/10

Malaysia Reds MR

99/2

Malaysia Reds beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:30 AM IST
MI New York MINY

Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
England Women A ENGA-W

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Germany GER

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Result – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
Australia A AUS A

332/4

Sri Lanka A SL-A

134/10

Australia A beat Sri Lanka A by 198 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
06 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

26/2

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Durham DURH

Nottinghamshire NOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Glamorgan GLAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Kent KENT

Sussex SUSS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Yorkshire YOR

Worcestershire WOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Northamptonshire NOR

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Leicestershire LEI

Birmingham Bears BB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Essex ESS

Gloucestershire GLO

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Lancashire LAN

Derbyshire DER

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
Durham Women DUR-W

58/1

Somerset Women SOM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Saint George’s
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
04 Jul 2025, 08:00 PM IST
The Blaze Women TBLZ-W

Hampshire Women HAM-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
05 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
Lancashire Women LAN-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings

Rahul Dravid predicted Shubman Gill’s captaincy in 2021

However, his elevation to vice-captaincy in the ODI format for the Champions Trophy 2025 followed by his appointment as the Test captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement from the format has sparked a fervour within the 25-year-old.

In two Tests as the Indian captain, Gill has scored 424 runs from three innings, including a brilliant 269 in the first innings of the second Test at Edgbaston as he became the third Indian to have a double ton in England.

This ability to lead the team by an example was identified by former Indian captain and head coach Rahul Dravid who had seen Gill come through the ranks of Under 19 cricket.

ALSO READ:

Former India pacer RP Singh, who was part of the Indian team that won the 2007 Test series in England under Dravid’s captaincy, said that the legendary batter had predicted that Gill would be India’s captain way back in 2021.

“I was talking about a lot of things to Rahul bhai about the next big fast bowler and then about the next captain. I asked him, ‘Who do you think will be India’s permanent captain?’ You had Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya as the big candidates back then, but he replied, ‘Shubman Gill.’ This was before he had become the head coach,” RP Singh revealed on Sony Network.

Shubman Gill joins Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar with double ton

“I told him, ‘He is not playing all three formats, leave it.’ But he said, ‘There’s a lot of potential within him. If not today, he will play all formats and will become the captain,’” the former left-arm pacer remembered.

True to Dravid’s prediction, Gill not only became the captain, he joined Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar as the third India to have a double hundred in England.

He also surpassed Virat Kohli for the highest individual score by Indian captain in Tests.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
Rahul Dravid
RP Singh
Shubman Gill
Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Related posts

Former Sri Lanka Captain Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Former Sri Lanka Captain Explains Why Shubman Gill Is Fit To Lead India in Tests

Despite losing his first match as captain, Gill has already made a strong impression with the bat.
6:29 pm
Sagar Paul
Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Concussion Scare for Shubman Gill, India Captain Gets Hit on the Head While Fielding at Slips in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

6:06 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Marcus Stoinis Who Plays For Texas in MLC 2025

CSK Could Eye Potential Trade For Punjab Kings Star Who Plays For Sister Franchise in MLC 2025

The all-rounder scored 160 runs and scalped a wicket in the IPL 2025.
2:34 pm
Sreejita Sen
Punjab Kings (PBKS) all-rounder Mitchell Owen has seen a sharp rise in his career and has slowly made a name as a T20 batter.

Punjab Kings Youngster Set To Push for Test Selection With Strong Backing From Legendary Cricketer

He has set his sights on earning the Baggy Green.
1:37 pm
Darpan Jain
Australia opener Usman Khawaja under scanner for the Ashes following poor form in West Indies.

‘Obvious Weakness’ – Usman Khawaja Brutally Exposed By West Indies As The Ashes Hopes Hang By A Thread

He has scored 84 runs in the last five innings.
12:11 pm
Sandip Pawar
Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Will Ravindra Jadeja Be in Trouble After Breaking BCCI Guidelines on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

He did this because he wanted to get in some extra batting practice before resuming his innings.
1:46 pm
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.