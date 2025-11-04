NZ vs WI Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies T20I Series in India?

The five-match series will kickstart on November 5.

Following the latest white-ball contests against England, New Zealand are set to take on the West Indies for yet another home series. The multi-format rubber will commence with five T20Is, starting on November 5. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out the NZ vs WI live streaming details here.

With just over three months remaining for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, the 20-over series would operate as crucial preparations for both sides. The hosts are coming on the back of a 0-1 defeat facing England, as the other two matches of the T20I series ended up to be washouts.

On the other hand, after losing consecutive series against Australia, Pakistan and Nepal in the shortest format, the Carribeans have finally made a comeback. The West Indies have registered their maiden T20I clean sweep over Bangladesh in the recently concluded overseas series.

However, the Black Caps have dominated the Men in Maroon in the format, winning five out of the eight series between them so far. Moreover, the West Indies, who have registered a win and two draws, are yet to defeat the side in a T20I since 2012.

Where Will NZ vs WI Live Streaming Be Available in India?

The NZ vs WI live streaming of the T20I series in India will be available on the FanCode and Sony Liv App. Cricket fans can watch all five T20Is in real time through these digital platforms.

Where Will NZ vs WI Live Telecast Be Available in India?

The New Zealand vs West Indies live telecast for the T20I series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

New Zealand: TVNZ+

TVNZ+ Australia: Kayo, Foxtel

New Zealand vs West Indies T20Is 2025 Schedule

1st T20I: November 5, Auckland

2nd T20I: November 6, Auckland

3rd T20I: November 9, Nelson

4th T20I: November 10, Nelson

5th T20I: November 13, Dunedin

The initial two fixtures will begin at 7:15 PM local time (11:45 AM IST). The remaining three clashes of the series will commence at 1:15 PM local time (5:45 AM IST).

New Zealand Squad

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (WK), Jacob Duffy, Zakary Foulkes, Mitchell Hay (WK), Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi.

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope (C/WK), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Brandon King, Khary Pierre, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

