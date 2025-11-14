NZ vs WI Live Streaming Details — Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies ODI Series in India?

The NZ vs WI series will kickoff on November 16.

Following a 3-1 victory in the five-match T20I series, New Zealand are now set to take on the West Indies for three subsequent ODIs. Fans eager to watch the action unfold in real time will find out the NZ vs WI live streaming details here.

The hosts are riding on a victorious momentum in the 50-over format. New Zealand have recently registered a historic 3-0 clean sweep over England at home. Mitchell Santner and Co. had also whitewashed Pakistan on a similar three-match series at their home turf earlier this year. Furthermore, the side is yet to lose in a home ODI series since their 1-4 defeat facing India in 2019.

On the other hand, the Caribbeans are coming on the back of two consecutive overseas 50-over series defeats in England and Bangladesh, respectively. Though the Men in Maroon have put up some dominating performances to claim their last four ODI series at home, they are yet to win an away series in the format since a clean sweep against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2023.

However, the Black Caps have knocked over the West in their last two encounters, including Shai Hope and Men’s latest visit in 2017. The Caribbeans’ last ODI series win on their home soil dates back to January 1995. Since then, the team have defeated New Zealand thrice at home in 1996, 2002 and 2012.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI Live Streaming in India?

The NZ vs WI live streaming of the ODI series in India will be available on the FanCode and Sony Liv App. Cricket fans can watch all three ODIs in real time through these digital platforms.

Where to Watch NZ vs WI Live Telecast in India?

The New Zealand vs West Indies live telecast for the ODI series will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

NZ vs WI Live Streaming, Telecast Details Details Outside India

Fans outside India can also catch the action live through regional broadcasters:

New Zealand: TVNZ+

TVNZ+ Australia: Kayo, Foxtel

New Zealand vs West Indies ODIs 2025 Schedule

1st ODI: November 16, Christchurch

November 16, Christchurch 2nd ODI: November 19, Napier

November 19, Napier 3rd ODI: November 22, Hamilton

The New Zealand vs West Indies ODIs will begin at 2:00 PM local time (6:30 AM IST).

New Zealand vs West Indies ODIs 2025 Squads

New Zealand

Mitchell Santner (C), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Will Young.

West Indies

Shai Hope (C), Alick Athanaze, Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Johann Layne, Khary Pierre, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.

